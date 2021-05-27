Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Library Foundation Activities Pick Up Pace Post-COVID Restrictions

By Kathy McClure
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs activity increases for many organizations following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the Geauga County Library Foundation is no different. The GCLF Board of Trustees and committees have continued to meet and develop new programs. Rebecca Gierman recently reported at the monthly Geauga County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting good progress is being made in a variety of areas. The Thriftbooks Library Program, which sells the library discards, took six pallets of library discards on April 30, she said, adding within two weeks, the online vendor returned revenue of nearly $1,000 by selling the used materials. This has proven...

