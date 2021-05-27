Cancel
Congress & Courts

Duckworth Secures SBA Administrator's Support for Targeted Relief for Fitness Industry

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday secured a commitment from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman to work together on legislation Duckworth recently introduced to help small businesses in the fitness industry recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. During the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee hearing Administrator Guzman said she saw firsthand in California the challenges this industry faced, and that the SBA would be willing to help.

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

