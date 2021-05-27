Lanes Opening Where Possible Statewide for Memorial Day Travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police have stepped up patrols and are reminding boaters to play it safe while enjoying their time on the water as part of National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28. “While we look forward to observing Memorial Day and the start of the summer outdoor recreation season, our busy boating season in Illinois is already underway, and we want boaters to be safe on the water throughout the year,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “IDNR Conservation Police will be out on the water with you, reminding boat operators to be safe and sober, and reminding everyone aboard the boat to keep safety in mind.”