Lanes Opening Where Possible Statewide for Memorial Day Travel
Non-emergency closures suspended; motorists should still expect work zones SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com