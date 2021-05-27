Cancel
Springfield, IL

Lanes Opening Where Possible Statewide for Memorial Day Travel

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
Non-emergency closures suspended; motorists should still expect work zones SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31. The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
#Memorial Day Weekend#Transportation Department#Lanes#Motorists#Work Zones Springfield#Non Emergency Closures#Construction#Travel Disruption
Illinois State
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Temporary Road Closure Illinois Route 3 Between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road in Hartford, Madison County

HARTFORD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 3 will be closed to all traffic between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road starting at 12:00 AM on Saturday, June 5th to approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 6th. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 143 or IL 111 via Hawthorne Street during this period. This weekend closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe bridge over Illinois Route 3 just north of Rand Avenue. This work Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MO
Posted by
RiverBender.com

City Streets Department Announces Downtown, Downtown West, Scooter Curfews

ST. LOUIS - Today, the St. Louis Street Department, after continued discussions with downtown residents and businesses, announced a scooter curfew for the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. The curfew for these areas begins immediately, and will be implemented seven days a week, from 9:00pm to 8:00am. The curfew will continue indefinitely as part of a broader effort to improve public safety downtown. “Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment Continue Reading
Illinois State
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Shelter In Place Order Lifted: Sulfur Cloud Rises Overnight Near Illinois Route 3, But Contained In Early Morning

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - An alert was issued for drivers traveling Illinois Route 3 from Wood River to Hawthorne Street from about 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Friday in Hartford because a sulfur cloud from a train car leak lifted into that area. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the cloud started to rise overnight with daylight and higher temperatures. "The HAZMAT crew now has a handle on it and is working to make sure it doesn't happen again," Wells said. "It has been a very fluid situation for them." Continue Reading
Illinois State
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash Reported On I-57 In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Below is an Illinois State Police report for a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on Interstate-57 near milepost 72, Franklin County. WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 72, Franklin County WHEN: June 4, 2021, at 12:40 a.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- 1999 Black Ford Truck Unit 2- 2015 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination DRIVERS: Unit 1- Kirk Wilson, 33-year-old male from St. Louis, Continue Reading
Bethalto, IL
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Area Escapes Tornado Touch Downs, Local Resident Captures Strong Funnel Cloud Photos Near Bethalto

BETHALTO - Tornado warnings were issued last Thursday, May 27, 2021, and high rotating winds hit the Alton-Godfrey area around 12:25 p.m. that day. Bethalto’s Jordan H. submitted photos of huge storm clouds near Bethalto shown above and below. Melissa Mainhart, a St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist, said the tornado watch included Metro East areas such as Alton, Godfrey, Worden, Staunton, and Wilsonville. Mainhart said there were reports of wind damage from thunderstorms, but Continue Reading
Grafton, IL
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Tourist Season Ignites In Grafton With Weekly Fireworks Displays

GRAFTON - Grafton will come alive on Thursday nights this summer with not only the Music In The Park, but now a weekly 15-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks displays go through Sept. 9, except for Thursday, July 1, because of other fireworks activities that week. Alton is also having a fireworks display each Thursday night that will go off simultaneously with the Grafton fireworks show. Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said: “Creating the Thursday Continue Reading
Illinois State
Magic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Springfield, IL
myradiolink.com

IDNR Conservation Police Step Up Enforcement Patrols as Busy Boating Season Begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police have stepped up patrols and are reminding boaters to play it safe while enjoying their time on the water as part of National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28. “While we look forward to observing Memorial Day and the start of the summer outdoor recreation season, our busy boating season in Illinois is already underway, and we want boaters to be safe on the water throughout the year,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “IDNR Conservation Police will be out on the water with you, reminding boat operators to be safe and sober, and reminding everyone aboard the boat to keep safety in mind.”
Springfield, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Rain In Forecast, But Flooding Risk Seen As Minimal

Despite heavy rain that’s already fallen on Springfield… with more on the way… Sangamon County emergency management officials are not expecting major flooding problems, other than problems with water on some roadways and underpasses. The director of the Office of Emergency Management, Bill Lee, tells WMAY that the county has...
Springfield, IL
wmay.com

Gas Prices Stabilize, But Upcoming Holiday Travel Could Trigger Increases

After several weeks of increases, gas prices appear to have stabilized across Illinois, according to Triple A. But the auto club warns that Memorial Day weekend travel could drive prices upwards again. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield is $3.17 per gallon, up two cents from a week ago and 22 cents from a month ago. Triple A says holiday weekend travel is expected to be up more than 50-percent from last year, at the height of the pandemic, but still nearly ten-percent below pre-pandemic levels.
Illinois State
wgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois State
wjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois State
agrinews-pubs.com

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

How the Sangamon River shaped Lincoln, Decatur and beyond

If it weren't for Sangamon River, it's unlikely the Decatur we know today would exist. The region's earliest industries were tied to it. Lincoln's earliest Illinois days were spent on it. Our drinking water comes from it. Here are four facts about the Sangamon. THE ORIGINS. The Sangamon River is...
Sangamon County, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County looks for food services for new SMTD transfer center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County officials are looking for food options for the new Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) transfer center. The county and Hanson Professional Services, Inc. posted a Request for Information (RFI) public notice on Monday. The purpose of this RFI is to explore alternatives for food...
Springfield, IL
The State Journal

Businesses, health officials optimistic as state moves closer to bridge of full reopening

Local health officials and businesses are looking forward with optimism as Illinois moves closer to full economic reopening through the "bridge" phase. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday the intermediate phase between phases 4 and 5 of Illinois' COVID-19 reopening plan would be enacted May 14, allowing retail stores, personal care facilities, zoos, museums, ticketed spectator events, conventions, theaters and offices to expand to 60% capacity.