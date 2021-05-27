Cancel
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs events are making a comeback

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVq3f_0aDWNOmL00

Events are making a comeback in Tarpon Springs, from downtown to the Sponge Docks.

First Fridays are expected to begin again in July, one month sooner than expected.

The 2nd Saturday Tarpon Springs Market will be June 12, followed by Athens by Night at the Docks.

City of Tarpon Springs

The Tarpon Arts and Culture is also performing and holding events.

The first weekend in June they'll have a performance of Steel Magnolias at the Heritage Museum. Tickets are $20.

The Tarpon Arts also does tours and events at the Safford House Museum.

It sits on the National Register of Historic Places and was once home to the city's original developers, Anson PK Safford.

The house is open Wednesday through Friday from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. and is just $5.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

