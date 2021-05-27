Blu-ray Review: Explorers (Collector’s Edition)
Ever have one of those dreams where you are shown something so fantastical and cutting edge. But when you wake up, you have zero idea what it was other than fantastical. Sometimes it involves the winning lottery numbers which vanish when the alarm clock strikes. It just stinks. Explorers is about kids who not merely have fantastical dreams, but remember when they wake up. Their dreams lead to an extraordinary adventure. The movie had a bumpy ride in movie theaters during the summer of 1985 and the home video version altered the film a little bit. Now both cuts of the film are brought together on Explorers: Collector’s Edition.insidepulse.com