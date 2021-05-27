Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Blu-ray Review: Explorers (Collector’s Edition)

By Joe Corey
Inside Pulse
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver have one of those dreams where you are shown something so fantastical and cutting edge. But when you wake up, you have zero idea what it was other than fantastical. Sometimes it involves the winning lottery numbers which vanish when the alarm clock strikes. It just stinks. Explorers is about kids who not merely have fantastical dreams, but remember when they wake up. Their dreams lead to an extraordinary adventure. The movie had a bumpy ride in movie theaters during the summer of 1985 and the home video version altered the film a little bit. Now both cuts of the film are brought together on Explorers: Collector’s Edition.

insidepulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray#Adventure#Tales#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#Blu Ray Review#Paramount#Live Aid#Mtv#The Home Video Cut#Explorers Collector#Audio#Dts#Ppc#Science Fiction Movies#Theatrical Trailer#Theatrical Version#Teenage Science Fiction#Nerds#Fantastical Dreams
Related
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray Review

Fans of Supernatural have practically grown up with the Winchester Brothers and have watched the actors age and mature over the last fifteen years. Carry on my wayward son, there'll be peace when you are done…so begins the song by Kansas that has become associated with the WB/CW television show, Supernatural. Those lyrics perfectly reflect the idea and premise of the show that has entertained audiences for fifteen seasons. After three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the Winchester Brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki; House of Wax) and Dean (Jensen Ackles; Smallville), have hung up their demon-hunting tools but not before the boys have their last adventures. Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray is available in stores now, but the real question is…are you ready to say goodbye?
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dune 4K Limited Edition Blu-ray of Lynch Version Coming From Arrow

Dune is coming to 4K. Not the new version; no, the David Lynch classic from 1984 will be hitting 4K Blu-ray in both a standard version and a deluxe steel book edition. Both versions of the set will come loaded with amazing special features, including updated audio and visuals, behind-the-scenes looks, VFX work behind-the-scenes docs, and so much more. It will also come with lobby card reproductions, a poster, limited edition packaging with reversible artwork, and a 60-page book that includes writings on the film and so much more. Check out both versions of Dune down below, as well as the full list of features. Both versions release in the US on August 31st.
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Alfie Blu-ray

Overview Blu-ray review Screenshots (40) Packaging (10) User reviews Region coding News Forum. Alfie Blu-ray delivers great video and reference-quality audio in this exceptional Blu-ray release. An unrepentant ladies' man gradually begins to understand the consequences of his lifestyle. For more about Alfie and the Alfie Blu-ray release, see Alfie...
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

David Lynch’s Dune gets a stacked 4K UHD and Blu-ray special edition set from Arrow Video

Arrow Video will ensure that the spice flows this summer with a special edition release of David Lynch’s 1984 Dune adaptation. Starring Kyle MacLachlan (in his film debut) as Paul Atreides, Lynch’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic 1964 sci-fi novel was a critical and box-office disappointment at the time but has gained a strong cult following in the decades since its release.
Movieshomecinemachoice.com

The Young Master: Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray review

The Young Master: Deluxe Limited Edition, 88 Films, Region B BD, £25. Movie: Following his directorial debut with 1979’s The Fearless Hyena, Jackie Chan really began laying the groundwork for the sort of films that he wanted to make with 1980's The Young Master, which made an obvious shift towards death-defying stunts and peppered its fight scenes with inventive use of props.
TV & VideosFanBolt.Com

Blu-Ray Review: Primal The Complete First Season

You may be familiar with the popular cartoon series Samurai Jack. The writer and director of that series, Genndy Tartakovsky, got an idea from that series (after the finale of that show) based on many of the scenes created for Samurai Jack. Namely, these are the action sequences and extended scenes without dialog. Tartakovsky got a notion: what if an entire series was created in this fashion? That’s exactly what he got with Primal.
MoviesComing Soon!

David Lynch’s Dune Getting Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray This Summer

With Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Dune just around the corner, now might be a great time to check out the David Lynch directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. A Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray for the film has been revealed. It is expected to hit shelves on August 31, 2021, and you can pre-order it right now.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 1st 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 1st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Rat Race, The Courier, Django, Smokey and the Bandit, Animaniacs Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
MoviesEngadget

David Lynch's 'Dune' will be released on 4K Blu-ray in August

When Denis Villeneuve's Dune debuts on HBO Max later this year, it won't be the first movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel. Such that it is, that distinction belongs to David Lynch's 1984 film of the same name. Dune was a critical and commercial failure. It failed to recoup its $40 million budget at the box office, and critics like Roger Ebert hated it. But for all its faults, the movie has built something of a cult following over the years. And come August 31st, Arrow Films will rerelease Lynch's "worst" film on 4K Blu-ray in the US, UK and Canada.
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Deluxe LAIKA Studios Edition Blu-ray Combos Coming Soon from Shout!

Four groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed films will receive new high-definition releases this fall when Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition) and The Boxtrolls (LAIKA Studios Edition) are released on August 31, and ParaNorman (LAIKA Studios Edition) and Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA Studios Edition) are released on September 14 by lauded animation studio LAIKA and multi-platform entertainment distributor Shout! Factory.
Beauty & Fashiondailydead.com

Review: CRUELLA (Monte’s Take)

In Disney's 1961 animated classic, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, audiences were introduced to one of the most memorable, inherently evil, villains in cinema history with Cruella de Vil. The apparent motivation of the chic, flamboyant, and unstable London heiress is simple, to make fur coats out of Dalmatian puppies!! It seems like a hard corner to turn this devilish designer into someone moviegoers would care to watch.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Grizzly (Blu-ray Review)

After the runaway success of Jaws in 1975, a slew of films followed in its wake. Whether it was nature run amok stories involving every animal and insect imaginable, or shark-related films that affectionally became part of the “Jawsploitation” subgenre, many were made, right up to the present day. One of the most successful was Grizzly, which was shot on location in Georgia for less than a million dollars with William Girdler (Abby, Day of the Animals) at the helm. It was a big hit in the spring of 1976, becoming the top grossing independent film of the year, despite the negative reviews. Notorious producer Edward L. Montoro, who was also partly responsible for The Exorcist rip-off Beyond the Door and the infamous 80s slasher Pieces, even attempted to abscond with the film’s profits. William Girdler and the other film’s producers, Harvey Flaxman and David Sheldon, sued him, but Girdler died tragically before it could be sorted. The film itself is a mix of obvious inspiration, effective bear attack footage, a shocking amount of violence for a PG-rated film, and a range of acting performances.
TV & Videosthedigitalbits.com

Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations – Volume 1, The (Blu-ray Review)

Though they debuted as regular short subjects in movie theaters in the 1930s and 40s, most members of Generation X (and younger Boomers) have fond childhood memories of watching Hal Roach’s classic Our Gang comedy shorts on TV. Rebranded as The Little Rascals, the shorts began their long syndication run in 1954 and were a nearly constant presence on American television over the next five decades, starting with UHF broadcasts and eventually moving to cable on TBS, TNT, American Movie Classics, and more recently TCM.
TV & VideosWashington Times

Blu-ray TV reviews: 'Primal' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Here’s a look at a pair of animated episodic shows now available in the Blu-ray format. Primal: The Complete First Season (Rated: TV-MA, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 220 minutes, $27.98) — Known for a varied career in which he introduced to the world boy genius Dexter and Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartokovsky returned with a new series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim taking viewers back to a fictional prehistoric time period when man and dinosaur coexisted.
Movieshomecinemachoice.com

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray review

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection, Paramount, Ultra HD Blu-ray & All-Region BD, £80. Movies: When filmmaking giants George Lucas and Steven Spielberg teamed up 40 years ago the result was arguably the greatest blockbuster in the history of Hollywood cinema. A rousing and breathless throwback to the pulp adventure serials of the 1930s and 1940s, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) mixed non-stop action, astonishing stunts and a sharp sense of humour with hair-raising, face-melting frights that you simply wouldn’t be allowed to get away with in a family action movie today. It also presented Harrison Ford with his most iconic role (sorry Star Wars fans) as the sardonic, whip-cracking, Nazi-bashing, archeologist-turned-action hero Indiana Jones.
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Shipping Now

The first Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, hit theaters in 1981 - 40 years ago this month. To celebrate, the first four films in the franchise have been compiled into a 4K Ultra HD / Digital box set that's set to launch tomorrow, June 8th. You can order the standard collection here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $86.99. That Best Buy link also includes their exclusive SteelBook edition which is priced at $99.99.
MoviesBlu-ray.com

This Week on Blu-ray: June 7-13

The week of June 7th is a big one for Paramount Home Media Distribution. Let's start with the biggest title and one that has been anticipated since the dawn of the 4K UHD format, the Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection. Celebrating 40 years of Indiana Jones, the collection will feature all four films newly remastered in 4K from their original camera negatives, with Dolby Vision HDR and new Dolby Atmos sound mixes, all approved by director Steven Spielberg. The 4K UHD collection also includes a Blu-ray bonus disc with over seven hours of extras. The standard release is a digipack, but a Best Buy Exclusive MetalPak edition will also be available.
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Masquerade Blu-ray

Kino Lorber have dated and detailed their upcoming Blu-ray release of Basil Dearden's comedy Masquerade (1965), starring Cliff Robertson, Jack Hawkins, Charles Gray, John Le Mesurier, and Marisa Mell. The release will be available for purchase on September 28. Synopsis: The British government is in negotiations with the Middle Eastern...
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Arabesque Blu-ray

Kino Lorber have announced that they will release on Blu-ray Stanley Donen's film Arabesque (1966), starring Gregory Peck, Sophia Loren, Alan Badel, Kieron Moore, and John Merivale. The release will be available for purchase on September 14. Description: Ultra Mod! Ultra Mad! Ultra Mystery! Enter the world of Arabesque—a high-speed,...