Entrepreneur Marc Lore said negotiations with Glen Taylor for the purchase of the Timberwolves and Lynx are "getting close to the finish line," according to a report. Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who entered a 30-day exclusive negotiation window with Taylor that recently expired, spoke with Bloomberg about a new joint venture capital firm and in the piece Lore said talks with Taylor are "ongoing and going very well" and are "getting close to the finish line."