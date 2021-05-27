Ghostrunner Gets New Modes and Hints on More Details on Upcoming Sequel

A lot of Kickstarter games spearheaded by classic industry figures turned out to be disappointing, but Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has largely avoided that curse. The game was Koji Igarashi’s first project after his 2014 departure from Konami, made a lot of sales, is still getting attention, and spawned a successful 2D spin-off series in the form of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and its sequel. One thing it hasn’t received, however, is a true sequel. This may soon change: in its latest round of fiscal results, Digital Bros–505 Games’ parent company–included a bullet point in its Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night slide that mentioned a “second version” to be in development. This is the same language the company used to describe the confirmed sequel to Ghostrunner.