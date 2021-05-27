Cancel
Ghostrunner Gets New Modes and Hints on More Details on Upcoming Sequel

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame publisher 505 Games and developer One More level has recently announced that they will unveil multiple announcements for video game Ghostrunner and its sequel. Ahead of the upcoming Epic Livestream later today, the two game companies announced some new information about the original and upcoming sequel. The upcoming livestream will feature a deeper dive into Wave Mode and Assist mode, offer details on how to get early access to the new modes in a new private beta, and a reveal on the first details of Ghostrunner 2.

