Russell Township Trustees Sign Mutual Road Assistance Agreement

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 8 days ago

Russell Township Trustees unanimously passed a resolution May 19 for road maintenance assistance with three neighboring entities. Russell Township Trustees unanimously passed a resolution May 19 for road maintenance assistance with three neighboring entities. Trustees were the first to approve the four-page legal document allowing the Russell road department to assist South Russell Village, Chagrin Falls Village or Bainbridge Township in case of emergency or nonemergency situations. The idea for a formal agreement came up last winter as the COVID-19 pandemic raised the possibility of not having enough employees available for maintenance, said Russell Township Road Superintendent Gene Layne. “We were never contacted for help,” he said in a phone conversation May 25. It was a concern...

#Legal Assistance#Emergency#Russell Township Road#Bainbridge Township#South Russell Village#Chagrin Falls Village
