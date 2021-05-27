Cancel
Orange, TX

LSCO to Name Future Campus Plaza After Gatemouth Brown

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar State College Orange (LSCO) is pleased to announce that the new plaza currently under construction on campus will be named “Gatemouth Plaza” in honor and in memory of the late Grammy award-winning and multi-talented musician and Orange native, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, brought the concept...

