The Discovery Channel Is Taking Applications For New Show ‘Who Wants To Be An Astronaut?’

For all those of you as kids who dreamed about going into space and becoming an astronaut now is your chance. The Discovery Channel is pulling out all the stops with a new reality show called "Who want's to be an Astronaut?" I will tell you right now I would never, ever I am terrified about going into space so hopefully earth will never lose it's gravity. It is a crazy irrational feat that I have had as a kid and I have no idea why.