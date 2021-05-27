American Legion thoughts on Memorial Day 2021

Camden — Thirty years ago, America engaged in a new war in a volatile region. Iraq had invaded the sovereign nation of Kuwait. It was an act of aggression that could not stand. The U.S. led a coalition of 35 nations with a bold and clear mission to liberate an occupied country. Among the half million U.S. troops deployed to the Middle East was Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin. A freshman at the University of Connecticut, Specialist Beaudoin enlisted in the National Guard and served as a medic with the 142nd Medical Company. The Hartford Courant reported that the young specialist had a chronic back condition that could have kept her home during the deployment. The daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Cindy would hear none of it. “Of course, I’m going, silly. I couldn’t let my best buddy go off alone,” she told a friend and fellow servicemember.