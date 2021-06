Dir: RJ Cutler. Starring: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird, Patrick O’Connell, Justin Bieber (as themselves). 15 cert, 141 mins. Of the many films released during lockdown that are now upshifting into cinemas, a fly-on-the-wall documentary might not sound like one that stands to gain that much. Yet sound is the best thing that Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry has going for it. By that, I mean the extraordinary and unmistakable singing voice of its subject, thorny and haunted one moment, velvety with threat the next, and with a power that only increases when heard through cinema speakers. The effect isn’t as exciting as a return to live music, but in the meantime, it’ll more than suffice.