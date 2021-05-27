Cancel
Thebe Magugu joins Pitti Uomo for its 100th edition

nuevoculture.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the pantomime (read: pandemic) ruining the entirety of 2020 (and most of 2021, TBH), designers had to adapt the way they presented shows – with a host of digital moments peppered throughout the year. After postponing and then going digital for two seasons, menswear Mecca Pitti Uomo is returning...

www.nuevoculture.com
Sterling Ruby
ApparelHypebae

The Sneaker Edit: 10 Colorful Kicks From Reebok, Converse and More

What better way to prepare for the summer season than with some colorful sneakers? As we slowly transition to warmer days, we’ve compiled a list of bold, statement-making kicks for your footwear rotation. Continue reading for our top picks from Maison Margiela x Reebok, Nike, Converse and more. PUMA has...
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Gucci Gets in on NFT with Curated Sale

Gucci is participating in Christie's online auction titled Proof of Sovereignty, curated by Lady PheOnix, one of the leading voices in digital art. The brand will present its first NFT along with digital animation drawn from Gucci Aria, The fashion film was co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and photographer and director Floria Sigismondi. The NFT recognizes Aria’s message of wanting to bloom and flourish after winter’s passed.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Few fashion house’s visuals are as instantly recognizable as Missoni’s. Their rainbow-hued zig-zags and fiammato patterns have had the impact of ante-litteram logos since the ’60s, when Rosita and the late Tai Missoni launched the label. The charismatic founders imbued the brand with a natural artistic sense, a flair for innovation, and free-spirited originality, intertwined with genuine family values. The Missonis have been running their company since the beginning, with Angela at the helm as creative director from 1996.
ApparelPosted by
Daily Mail

Fashion is power! Controversial '90s brand United Colors of Benetton has collaborated with next generation social shopping app Depop on curated collection of archive pieces

United Colors of Benetton was ahead of its time. Built on innovation, the world renowned controversial brand blazed a trail for diversity in the fashion industry long before inclusion became popular. Depop is the social shopping app where the next generation come to buy and sell unique fashion, extending the...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

LOOKBOOK: THOM BROWNE Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover THOM BROWNE Resort 2022 Men’s Collection, presented with a lookbook featuring models Kari Timsson and Oumar Goumballa among others lensed by fashion photographer Marcello Arena. Styling is work of Maria Giulia Riva, with makeup from beauty artist Mattia Andreoli, and hair styling by Maurizio Caruso Morreale. The collection brings youthful looks.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Square Neck Jumpsuit In Blue (L) Lovely jumpsuit. Very wide legged and nice weight of material so it's pleasingly swishy. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Dark Green (L/XL) Wonderfully soft and beautiful. Paisie Ribbed Jumper...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Jason Wu Collection Fall 2021

Like most everyone 15 months into the pandemic, Jason Wu has a love-hate relationship with technology. “I swear, I’m going to delete Zoom forever after this,” he said, frustrated by a Wi-Fi glitch during a preview of his fall collection. One major plus, however, has been the digital discovery of...
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

London fashion brand Kiko Kostadinov launches perfume

Cult London ready-to-wear label Kiko Kostadinov has just launched its first perfume, KK.001. The solid fragrance comes packaged in a small, toothpaste-like aluminium tube held in a plastic gripseal bag. The product design of KK.001 has a characteristically streetwear aesthetic – it echoes the look of a mass-produced, factory-line item...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Romantic Summer Apparel Collaborations

As summer approaches, H&M and Brock Collection unveil their collaborative summer launch, featuring romantic and sophisticated styles. Brock Collection, the LA-based womenswear brand founded by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, brings forth its signature pieces to the collaboration. A range of dresses, blouses, tops, denim jeans and shorts, shoes, jewellery,...
Apparelhypebeast.com

COMME Des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse Launch Chuck 70 in Two New Colorways

COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse have released their popular heart-printed Chuck 70 in two new colorways — Blue Quartz and Steel Gray. Known to many as the “Converse with the hearts,” the iconic silhouette has gotten a refresh ahead of summer featuring the iconic black heart-and-eye emblem on the structured canvas upper. The Blue Quartz color is a vibrant ocean hue, while a pigmented Steel Gray updates the style’s decade of collaboration and design.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Rick Owens Reunites With Birkenstock for All-Black Collection

After recent collaborations with VEJA and Dr. Martens, Rick Owens has reunited with Birkenstock for Spring/Summer 2021. The new release marks the designer’s third project with the German footwear label, and sees him rework three of Birkenstock’s best-loved silhouettes. The Birkenstock Arizona and Boston both feature extended straps and black...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Miu Miu’s New “Maritime” Collection Is an Ode to the Ocean

After a sustainable collaboration with Levi’s last month, Miu Miu has unveiled its Maritime collection, featuring summer-ready pieces inspired by the seven seas. The fashion house’s founder, Miuccia Prada, was influenced by nautical patterns, colors and attitudes, reworking classic themes into modern-day pieces. Light fabrics such as satin pois, poplin and cotton denim are dressed in ethereal tones, from pale blues to dusty pinks, as well as neutral whites and soft browns. Signature seafaring motifs are reimagined onto feminine silhouettes, finished off with delicate touches like rounded sleeves, lace detailing, ruffles and bows. Stand-out offerings include the Embroidered Poplin Dress, which fuses retro lines with voluminous structures adorned with dainty embellishments. The collection also boasts a range of accessories, such as hats, handbags and belts that arrive in a range of summery shades and shapes.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Let’s Show Burberry Bags Some Love

The very first time I saw the Burberry Pocket Tote, I got all righteous and was like, “I’m never going to like something that makes you look as if you just came from the laundry with your tuxedo in it. Does Burberry even make tuxedoes (they do) because otherwise it’d be super counterintuitive to carry your unbranded/differently-branded tux in a bag that has “BURBER” emblazoned on it.” And while I do find certain logo-printed purses pretty, I am averse to the ones that have huge FENDI ROMAs, BALENCIAGAs or BURBERs/BURBERRYs slapped on it. You can probably tell that already.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Kim Jones On His Collaboration With Artist Amoako Boafo For Dior Summer 21

British designer Kim Jones talks to MOJEH about his milestone collaboration with Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo for the Dior Men Summer 21 collection. When creative geniuses meet and work together, great things can happen. The world has always been grateful that John Lennon met Paul McCartney, resulting in most of The Beatles’ back catalogue, and even that Ben met Jerry, although our waistlines may beg to differ. In the world of fashion, we find other dynamic duos, such as Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, or Kim Jones and… well, insert name here. Jones is Dior’s artistic director of menswear, with an uncanny ability to lure the artists, brands and visionaries he is most enthusiastic about at the time. They are only too eager to work with him too, resulting in fabulous garments that exist outside of current trends.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Shop Acne Studios Basketball Clothing for Summer 2021

With the NBA playoffs heating up and the weather doing something similar, we’re starting to feel the tingling desire to hit our local court and find our crossover again. The problem is that we’ve let our workout style slip over the past year because exercise has been alone time lately. Luckily, a handful of Acne Studios basketball gear just dropped and it’s set to turn your on-court style up a notch.