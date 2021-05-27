Thebe Magugu joins Pitti Uomo for its 100th edition

The very first time I saw the Burberry Pocket Tote, I got all righteous and was like, “I’m never going to like something that makes you look as if you just came from the laundry with your tuxedo in it. Does Burberry even make tuxedoes (they do) because otherwise it’d be super counterintuitive to carry your unbranded/differently-branded tux in a bag that has “BURBER” emblazoned on it.” And while I do find certain logo-printed purses pretty, I am averse to the ones that have huge FENDI ROMAs, BALENCIAGAs or BURBERs/BURBERRYs slapped on it. You can probably tell that already.