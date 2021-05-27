Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 mln in FIFA corruption settlement

By Jonathan Stempel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GM8eD_0aDWMHUd00
The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The Swiss bank Julius Baer (BAER.S)will pay $79.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

Julius Baer's three-year deferred prosecution agreement on Thursday resolves a money laundering conspiracy charge, and calls for the Zurich-based bank to pay a $43.3 million criminal fine and forfeit $36.4 million.

The Justice Department said the forfeiture represents bribes that marketing executives paid soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches including the World Cup, and which a former Julius Baer banker helped launder.

Julius Baer "turned a blind eye to glaring red flags of money laundering," Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko in Brooklyn, New York, said in a statement.

The agreement was accepted by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, after Julius Baer's general counsel pleaded not guilty on the bank's behalf.

No further punishment will be imposed if the bank complies with the agreement's terms. Julius Baer had previously set aside funds to cover the payout.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank has said it has cooperated with the Justice Department since 2015, upgraded its compliance controls and dismissed some clients.

The Justice Department unveiled the FIFA probe in April 2015.

More than 40 defendants have been charged, and at least 30 have pleaded guilty.

The former Julius Baer banker, Jorge Arzuaga, was sentenced in November to three years probation after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Arzuaga was accused of helping an Argentine sports marketing executive pay bribes to Julio Grondona, who was then president of Argentina's soccer federation and also a FIFA vice president. Grondona died in 2014.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA has also imposed penalties for Julius Baer's anti-money laundering shortfalls, ordering the bank to improve its controls and appoint an auditor, and reprimanding two former chief executives. read more

FINMA lifted a ban on Julius Baer making large acquisitions in March.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Fifa President#Money Laundering#Bank#Chief Executives#Swiss#The Justice Department#Argentine#Finma#Bribes#Zurich#Criminal#Marketing Executives#March#Broadcasting#Soccer Officials#Brooklyn#79 7 Mln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Argentina
Related
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Reuters

Philippines files criminal complaint against Wirecard’s former COO

Philippine authorities investigating the multi-billion dollar fraud at Germany’s Wirecard AG’s (WDIG.F) have filed criminal complaints against the payment firm’s former chief operating officer as well as others. Wirecard collapsed last June, owing creditors almost $4 billion, accused by its auditor of a sophisticated global fraud. At one point, it...
FIFAai-cio.com

Swiss Bank Admits to Laundering over $36 Million in FIFA Bribes

Switzerland-based Bank Julius Baer has admitted to conspiring to launder more than $36 million in bribes through the US to FIFA soccer officials. The 131-year old bank signed a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the US government in which it acknowledged its involvement in the money laundering conspiracy, which the US Justice Department says fueled an international soccer bribery scheme. The bank has agreed to pay close to $80 million in penalties, which includes a fine of more than $43.3 million and forfeiture of nearly $36.4 million.
FIFABusiness Insider

Julius Baer Agrees To Pay More Than $79 Mln For Laundering Money In FIFA Scandal

(RTTNews) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK) announced that it has finalized the agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2020 to settle the FIFA-related investigation in the U.S. According to the Department of Justice, Julius Baer has admitted in federal court in Brooklyn that it conspired to launder...
FIFADEALBREAKER

Julius Baer Turns Frequent Bribery Beneficiary FIFA Into Bribery Victim

It is hard to elicit any kind of sympathy for FIFA, the spectacularly cruel, corrupt and careless governing body for international soccer. And yet, for the second time in as many months, here we are. But where the 12 biggest teams in Europe managed to outdo FIFA and its regional and national constituents at one of its own games—greed—Julius Baer has done so on another FIFA specialty, bribery, as even bestowed upon it and one of its most open-handed components a term even rarer than “good guy”: victim.
FIFAPosted by
AFP

US hands Swiss bank red card in FIFA bribe scandal

Swiss Bank Julius Baer admitted it participated in money laundering of $36 million in bribes in the "FIFAgate" scandal over television broadcast rights, US officials announced on Thursday. The bank admitted in federal court that it conspired to launder the funds through the United States to officials with FIFA and soccer federations in the Americas. "Their behavior has earned them the equivalent of a red card, and the money the bank now owes the US government is more than double what it admits to laundering," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr said in a statement. It was the latest twist in the scandal which shook up the international footballing body, forcing long-time chief Sepp Blatter to step down in 2015.
FIFALaw.com

Swiss Bank Agrees to Pay $80 Million for Involvement in FIFA Money Laundering Scheme

In an international soccer corruption case, a Swiss bank will pay nearly $80 million in penalties after conspiring to launder money in collaboration with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner...
FIFAbloomberglaw.com

Julius Baer to Pay $80 Million to End FIFA Laundering Probe (3)

Julius Baer Group Ltd. will pay almost $80 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in the payment of tens of millions of dollars in bribes to leaders of. , the governing body for world soccer. The U.S. charged the Swiss private bank with a money-laundering conspiracy and...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Peruvian construction giant Aenza signs corruption settlement with judiciary

Lima, May 21 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction conglomerate Aenza has signed a settlement with judicial authorities admitting that the company’s previous management and six former executives committed acts of corruption, the Andean country’s prosecutor’s office said on Friday. Under the agreement, Aenza undertook to pay the Peruvian state about 480...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Chinese banks report forex settlement surplus in April

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 14.4 billion yuan (about 2.24 billion U.S. dollars) in April, the country's forex regulator said on Friday. Forex purchases by banks stood at 1.24 trillion yuan, while sales came in at 1.23 trillion yuan last...
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

Binance Under the Microscope: Former FBI Agent Discusses Possible Investigation of World’s Largest Crypto Exchange

Last month it was widely reported that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, was under investigation by US authorities. Both the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) were said to be scrutinizing the activity of the digital marketplace. Binance quickly issued a statement indicating they take their legal obligations very seriously and have been collaborating with regulators and enforcement officials:
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

European and Swiss regulators say yes to private bank merger

The European and Swiss financial regulatory bodies, ECB and FINMA, have approved the private banking and wealth management partnership between Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, the private banking division of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, and REYL & Cie, a diversified banking group headquartered in Geneva. The legal merger of...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive: Brazil probes U.S. oil trader Freepoint in alleged bribery scheme

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Authorities in Brazil are investigating senior employees at Connecticut-based trading house Freepoint Commodities for their alleged role in a bribery scheme involving state-run oil company Petrobras, Reuters has learned. Federal police here suspect Freepoint, through an intermediary, routed bribes to Petrobras employees for a roughly...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Julius Baer hires JP Morgan veteran as Global India & DM head

Julius Baer has hired former JP Morgan senior private banker Rahul Malhotra as the head of its Global India and Developed Markets business. Singapore-based Malhotra starts on 1 September, taking over from newly retired Torsten Linke to lead the onshore and offshore teams. Malhotra's group serves clients from the Indian...
Businesskdal610.com

Swiss National Bank’s Zurbruegg says forex interventions remain important

ZURICH (Reuters) – Foreign currency interventions remain an important tool for the Swiss National Bank, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said, despite a welcome weakening in the value of the Swiss franc this year. The improved global economic outlook had reduced demand for safe haven assets such as the franc, Zurbruegg...
Fraud Crimesbizjournals

Navistar Defense to pay $50 million in settlement of fraud case

Navistar International Corp.'s Defense unit will pay $50 million to settle a whistleblower case that alleged the company bilked the government out of nearly $1.3 billion by "wildly" inflating prices for military vehicles used in Afghanistan and Iraq. Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar (NYSE: NAV) and its Melrose Park, Illinois-based Navistar Defense...
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Analysis: Swiss to pay economic price for ditching EU treaty

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will pay the price in lost exports, higher costs and diminished attractiveness as a business centre after deciding this week to pull the plug on a draft treaty binding it more snugly to the European Union, its biggest trading partner. Popular concerns about yielding too much...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Central Bank Is Preventing Bitcoin Investment in Russia: Tinkoff Bank CEO

Russia's Central Bank is looking into a digital currency. Image: Shutterstock. Russian “investors who know what they’re doing” are eager to invest in Bitcoin, said Oliver Hughes, CEO of digital bank Tinkoff. Unfortunately, the central bank’s harsh stance on digital assets prevents banks like Hughes’ from offering such services. “There’s...