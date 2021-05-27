Cancel
Sea Unicorns take the field on historic night

Norwich Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Sixteen months after NFA alum and Connecticut Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn stepped to the podium at the Kelly Middle School and announced in a room full of excited Rose City dignitaries and fans that the team’s new name is the Norwich Sea Unicorns …. Eleven months...

Enfield, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s Santy takes New England crown

Two years ago, Matt Santy won the Class LL state championship in the high jump at Veterans Stadium in New Britain. The Enfield native and University of Rhode Island freshman returned to the site of that triumph Saturday and added another victory to his collection. Santy set a meet record...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain boys basketball holding summer youth camp

NEW BRITAIN - The New Britain High School basketball program is hosting a basketball clinic this summer for kids entering grades 3-9. There will be three different sessions in July organized by age. Session I will be for kids in grades 3-6 and will start July 6 and end July 8. Anyone that age who was not able to attend the first session, or is interested in getting more time on the court, will have another chance to participate the following week as Session II is from July 12-15. Session III will be for kids entering grads 6-9 from July 19-22.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

NFA softball back in win column

Tessa McLaughlin hit a pinch-home run and Hailey Smith earned the win in the circle as Norwich Free Academy topped Stonington, 8-4, at DePina Field in Norwich. Morgan Tainter collected three hits, Tessa Hospod and Gemma Peterson each had two hits, Jillian Dykema had a double for the Wildcats (5-7), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Mandy Strepski, Phoebe Werling, Carly Constantine, and Carli LoPresto had two hits apiece for the Bears (7-5) … Morgan Cook had three hits, including a home run, Gabby Fedus had three hits and three RBIs, and Emily Grant had three hits and scored three runs to power Norwich Tech past Ellis Tech, 19-7. Avery Sulman and Elisa Barry each had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors (10-2). Cyd Chapman and Jordan Daoust each had two hits for the Golden Eagles (5-8).
New Britain, CTaicyellowjackets.com

Six hit qualifying marks in final weekend before NCAA Championship

The American International College track and field team competed at two locations over three days, with part of the team NEICAAA Championships on Friday, May 14 through Saturday, May 15 in New Britain, Connecticut, and a few members of the squad competing at the ECAC/IC4A Championship at the John G. Hoyt '52 Track and Field Complex at AIC beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, May 16.
New Britain, CTUnion Leader

UNH's Astle gets silver at New England Championships

UNH graduate student Zachary Astle of Newbury won a silver medal in the hammer throw with a distance of 183 feet, 6 inches Friday at the New England Championships in New Britain, Conn. Astle also silver medals in the shot put and a bronze in the discus throw on Saturday.
Montville, CTNorwich Bulletin

NFA's Pontbriant blanks Montville

Griffin Pontbriant tossed a complete game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in leading Norwich Free Academy to a 6-0 win against Montville. Mason Bordeau collected two hits and two RBIs, Jack Savage and Pontbriant each had two hits, and Ethan Heinsz had a hit and two RBIs to pace the Wildcats (9-5). Miles Sarmiento and Derell Mitchell each had one hit for the Indians (6-6) … St. Bernard (8-6) snapped Plainfield’s 11-game winning streak with a come-from-behind 6-3 victory. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Aiden Whitten, Ethan Chavez and Walker Baillargeon all singled with two outs to cut the lead to 3-2. Luca Muscarella then hit a go-ahead double and Joe Basso’s double made it 6-3. Whitten, who relieved Kyle Egan (5.2 innings, 8K's), earned the win striking out the first two batters to lead off the 7th. Keyan Mayernik went 5.2 innings, striking out 13 for the Panthers (12-2) … Evan Gilgenbach tossed a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Griswold edged Lyman Memorial, 2-1. Gilgenbach also had three hits and scored a run for the Wolverines (7-8). Josh Person went the distance with 11 strikeouts and Ethan Michael had two hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs (7-7) … Andrew Navickas had two hits, including a game-tying two-run double, and Terrance Gignac had a two-out two-run single that put Bacon Academy ahead, lifting the Bobcats to a 7-2 win against Fitch. Luke Pennella and Colton Vasseur each had two hits for Bacon (8-4). Cam McGugan had all three hits, including an RBI double, for the Falcons (8-4) … Jacob Mailloux delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Putnam over Wheeler, 5-4. Colby Livingston, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, struck out 12 and walked none over 6.2 innings for the Clippers. Cooper Livingston, who earned the win in relief, Jack Rindge, Lucas Carita, and Mailloux each had two hits for Putnam (3-12). Matt Pierce had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions (2-11).
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain boys volleyball learning as they go

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain boys volleyball team suffered some bad luck. After the birth of the program in 2019, last year’s non-season set the program back to square one this year as just two players returned from the 2019 team. The Hurricanes have yet to win a match...
New Britain, CTsacredheartpioneers.com

Healy Finishes Seventh in Decathlon at New England Championships

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — In his first appearance at the New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Sacred Heart University decathlon competitor Benjamin Healy secured seventh overall with 748 points on Saturday. The first-year garnered fifth in the 110m hurdles and 1500m with times of 15.70 and 4:57.09, respectively. Healy...
New Britain, CTsacredheartpioneers.com

Two Pioneers Finish in the Top Three at New England Championships

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Two sophomores found themselves on the podium at the New England Outdoor Track and Field. The Sacred Heart University student-athletes' Madeline Archangelo and Kaylee Stenderowicz finished second and third in the javelin and triple jump, respectively, on Saturday. Stenderowicz landed in the winner's circle with a...
New Britain, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

CCSU alum Patrick Sellers thankful to return to alma mater for first men’s college basketball head coaching job

Patrick Sellers promised to be quick when he stepped up to the podium Friday at Central Connecticut State’s William H. Detrick Gymnasium where he will soon be calling plays and running practices for the men’s basketball team. A Central alum, Sellers was announced as the program’s new head coach Monday and officially introduced Friday. Given the basketball journey Sellers, a self-described ...
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Cityside: Cheer on some bright and eager hopefuls

By now, you've read, or should have, that the Norwich Sea Unicorns, undefeated since changing their name from the Connecticut Tigers will be joining the eight-team Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the FCBL. Think YMCA but with different gyrations and contortions (I can see the Sea Unicorn mascot dancing on the dugout roof during the mid-inning break now).