Sea Unicorns take the field on historic night

Griffin Pontbriant tossed a complete game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in leading Norwich Free Academy to a 6-0 win against Montville. Mason Bordeau collected two hits and two RBIs, Jack Savage and Pontbriant each had two hits, and Ethan Heinsz had a hit and two RBIs to pace the Wildcats (9-5). Miles Sarmiento and Derell Mitchell each had one hit for the Indians (6-6) … St. Bernard (8-6) snapped Plainfield’s 11-game winning streak with a come-from-behind 6-3 victory. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Aiden Whitten, Ethan Chavez and Walker Baillargeon all singled with two outs to cut the lead to 3-2. Luca Muscarella then hit a go-ahead double and Joe Basso’s double made it 6-3. Whitten, who relieved Kyle Egan (5.2 innings, 8K's), earned the win striking out the first two batters to lead off the 7th. Keyan Mayernik went 5.2 innings, striking out 13 for the Panthers (12-2) … Evan Gilgenbach tossed a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Griswold edged Lyman Memorial, 2-1. Gilgenbach also had three hits and scored a run for the Wolverines (7-8). Josh Person went the distance with 11 strikeouts and Ethan Michael had two hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs (7-7) … Andrew Navickas had two hits, including a game-tying two-run double, and Terrance Gignac had a two-out two-run single that put Bacon Academy ahead, lifting the Bobcats to a 7-2 win against Fitch. Luke Pennella and Colton Vasseur each had two hits for Bacon (8-4). Cam McGugan had all three hits, including an RBI double, for the Falcons (8-4) … Jacob Mailloux delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Putnam over Wheeler, 5-4. Colby Livingston, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, struck out 12 and walked none over 6.2 innings for the Clippers. Cooper Livingston, who earned the win in relief, Jack Rindge, Lucas Carita, and Mailloux each had two hits for Putnam (3-12). Matt Pierce had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions (2-11).