Wisconsin State

Wisconsin GOP leader hires retired police to probe election

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmakers is hiring retired police officers to investigate the November presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots.

Assembly Republicans passed a resolution in March authorizing an investigation and they’ve also ordered the state’s nonpartisan audit bureau to look into the election.

Biden defeated Trump by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin.

