Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

The Observer: Newsom Plan – Millions in funding for local pot programs

By Jim Shields
Willits News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the state flush with piles of cash generated by dotcoms and One Percenters who earned prodigious profits during a Pandemic that featured lockdowns across the economic spectrum, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, May 14, announced a proposed $738.1 million for cannabis-related purposes, including $100 million in grant funding for local governments with pot regulatory programs to complete environmental studies, license reviews, and mitigate environmental impacts. The proposal supports a broader effort to transition cannabis farmers into the regulated market and to allegedly reduce barriers to entry for small businesses. The plan also proposes to allocate nearly $630 million in cannabis tax funds to public health, environmental protection, and public safety initiatives.

www.willitsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Mendocino County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Stewardship#Legislature#Localities#Fertilizer#State Funding#Public Funding#State Funds#Grant Funding#Public Funds#Dotcoms#Budget#Education#Cannabis Tax Funding#Governor Newsom#Pot Regulatory Programs#Gov Gavin Newsom#Social Equity Programs#Cannabis Tax Funds#Public Safety Initiatives#Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Community Column: Trail Stewards ask for JDSF reform

Over the last six months, the issue of Jackson Demonstration State Forest has come to the forefront of public attention here in Mendocino County. The Advocate-News and Beacon have been very obliging and even-handed in printing opinions and letters from both sides. There is still a substantial misunderstanding of our...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

HHSA employees concerned about changes

“In the face of multiple public health emergencies, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health staff have struggled to maintain the standards required by the California Health and Safety Code. Public Health has struggled with a lack of experienced public health leadership, low salaries, inadequate staffing and, most importantly, the lack of support by HHSA management for a functional public health department.” – from an open letter to the Board of Supervisors by the Mendocino County Chapter Executive Board, SEIU 1021.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letters- Support the referendum

Why I Support a Referendum to Repeal the Entire Proposed New Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance, and Not Just the 10 percent. The rush to adopt the proposed new cannabis cultivation ordinance is about two things – expanding the size and locations of cannabis cultivation in the County, and taking the opportunity to allow this expansion without an environmental impact review. These are the two things that the majority of Mendocino County residents, including myself, adamantly oppose!
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (68.5/69.7) – Krull Telecom was granted a Caltrans Encroachment Permit for utility work from Ocean View Drive to Ten Mile River on Thursday, May 20. One-way traffic control will be in effect weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate five-minute delays. Route 20 (16.5) –...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- More trees than grains of sand

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.
Mendocino County, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Supervisors talk cannabis, settlement funds

UKIAH — The Mendocino Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of modeling its cannabis code enforcement after Humboldt County on Tuesday, after receiving a plan which proposes the addition of multiple job positions to both the cannabis and sheriff’s department. The board also discussed the use of PG&E settlement funds and received the company’s plans for potential power shut-offs this summer.
Ukiah, CAWillits News

Wood, McGuire honor Ukiah veteran on his 100th birthday

Mendocino County’s state legislators honored longtime Ukiah resident David H. Dorsey on his 100th birthday April 29, with a California Legislature Resolution congratulating Dorsey on his century milestone, and expressing their “sincere appreciation to him for his dedication to duty and country and his honorable and faithful service to the United States of America.” (See the April 17 edition of The Ukiah Daily Journal, or our website, for more about the Dorsey family’s service during World War II.)
Mendocino County, CALake County Record Bee

News Briefs

MCOE accepting applications for vocational programs. The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is currently enrolling students in two of its vocational programs: the Medical Assisting Program and the Dental Assisting Program. Applications are available online at www.mcoe.us/student-programs-services/adult-programs/professional-certificates, and are due Friday, June 4. Medical assistants work alongside physicians, mainly...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Team Rubicon joins forces with local volunteers for fire mitigation

Volunteers from Team Rubicon participated in a fire mitigation operation in Mendocino County recently, supporting local communities, fire safe councils and homeowners’ groups as wildfire season begins in a time of extreme drought. From April 16 to 18 Greyshirts, Team Rubicon’s volunteers, trained in site assessment and mission planning, chainsaw...
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

How’s the market? Less regulation, less expense

On April 28, the Ukiah Daily Journal reprinted a CalMatters.org story about how housing prices have hit a record high in California. The story opens with, “The median price for a single-family home shot up to a staggering $758,990 in March — a nearly 6 percent increase from the previous record of $717,930 set in December and a whopping 24 percent increase from March 2020, according to figures released Friday by the state Department of Finance.”
Mendocino County, CAmendocinobeacon.com

The Observer: Supes are talking when they should be listening

It’s not required to be a historian to know that legalization of pot in California is the most important law and public policy in California since 1978’s precedent-setting tax reform initiative, Proposition 13. It’s clear that four Mendocino County Supervisors, Dan Gerde, Ted Williams, Glenn McGourty and Maureen Mulheren aren’t...