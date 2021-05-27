Cancel
Rob Refsnyder is Charging Into Twins Folklore

By Chris Schad
zonecoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there were a physical location for the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, there would be two separate wings. One would be dedicated to their two World Series championship teams and the legendary players who put on a Twins uniform like Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, and Kirby Puckett. The other...

zonecoverage.com
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBWDIO-TV

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBFrankfort Times

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on injured list

Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps Monday. Stanton's numbers are as strong as ever this season, as he's hitting .282/.347/.534 with nine homers and an incredible 65.9 percent hard-hit rate, but injuries are unfortunately never very far away for the slugger. He missed the entirety of the weekend series against the Orioles and will now be out for at least another week. Whether or not he'll be able to return after a minimum-length stay remains to be seen, though Stanton's health track record doesn't give much cause for optimism. Miguel Andujar could be the primary beneficiary of his absence, as he's started in the outfield in each of the last two games, with Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Journeyman outfielder Rob Refsnyder relishes opportunity with Twins

How depleted is the Twins' outfield depth? Their new backup center fielder, a 30-year-old veteran who has played parts of five seasons for four teams, has played the position zero times in the majors. But Rob Refsnyder is certain he's up to the job. "Rocco got me some innings in...
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Is Going On With Miguel Sanó?

Miguel Sanó stepped to the plate on Saturday afternoon in a deep slump. His last home run came over a month ago, and in the 30 at-bats since, he had mustered a .133 average. With Jake Diekman on the mound for the Oakland Athletics, getting Sanó out seemed like a formality as he tried to close out the inning.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Chicago’s Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not list Trevor Larnach as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Larnach will take a seat tonight as Kyle Garlick takes over in right field and bats leadoff. The rookie is off to a solid start so far, batting .250 with a...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBperutribune.com

Refsnyder, Twins 8 extra-base hits, hand O's 8th loss in row

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and the Minnesota Twins beat Baltimore 7-4 Tuesday night, the Orioles' eighth straight loss. Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each doubled twice as the Twins cranked out eight extra-base hits to win their third in a row.
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We’re back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend’s homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins call up Rob Refsnyder as Jake Cave goes on 60-day injured list

Jake Cave's sore lower back isn't just sore, the Twins have discovered — it's damaged. A stress reaction, basically one step short of a fracture, will sideline Cave indefinitely, the team announced Saturday, so the veteran outfielder will be placed on the 60-day injured list. Rob Refsnyder has been recalled...
MLBPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Want to Take Batting Practice With the Minnesota Twins?

Lace up your shoes, grab your bat and glove and get yourself up to Target Field because here's your chance to take batting practice with the Minnesota Twins!. If you've ever dreamed of putting on that familiar red, white and blue Twins uniform and standing into the batter's box at to take a few swings at Target Field, here's your opportunity to take batting practice with the Twins-- and it's all for a good cause, too.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are flying into Texas riding a recent streak, winning five straight series and 11 of their last 15 games. Some of them have been close calls, but the team is finding their moments and getting the job done, which is all you can really ask for during a six-month grind. Recently, however, things have taken a turn on the injury front — which is an ever-looming feeling for this organization over the last couple of years.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...