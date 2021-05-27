Cancel
Merrill, WI

“Cracking the Code” to kids’ behaviors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 2, 2021, the staff and parents at Pine River School for Young Learners will learn from Abbi Kruse, a Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor. Parents will have an opportunity to “Crack the Code” to find the “Off Button” for tantrums and examine their own tools for parenting during a virtual training session in the evening from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Together, they will seek a better understanding of the meaning behind children’s behaviors.

Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

“After the Bell” Program returns for 2021-22 with help of donations

The “After the Bell” program will return for the 2021-22 school year in a new location on the third floor at the Prairie River Middle School. This free program available for all middle school students from right after school ends to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on days school is in session will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Moore is April Youth Optimist at PRMS

Noah Moore, eighth grader at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS), has been named April Youth Optimist. He was nominated by Mr. Jason Wadzinski, who wrote, “I’ve been so impressed with Noah this school year. Noah does an excellent job in math. Always asking questions and completing work accurately and on time. He also is a great presence to have in the classroom. He’s always the first one to offer help to any teacher or student. Truly a great student to have around.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MHS Raise Your Voice Club shares messages of positivity

On Friday, April 30, Members of Merrill High School’s Raise Your Voice (RYV) Club painted the windows of participating business storefronts that would line the route for their first Raise Your Voice Mental Health Awareness Walk. The windows showcase positive messages to increase awareness of mental health issues and let sufferers know they are not alone.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Connexus Cares supports SVDP

Connexus Cares donated $13,750.00 to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) in Merrill to be used as needed to help our neighbors in need. L to R: Joe Breaman, Frieda Swanson, Bailey Schepp-Connexus Community Relations Specialist, Dick Duginski-SVDP President, Boyd Gustke-President & Chief Executive Officer of Connexus Credit Union, Sue Norenberg, Judy Warren, Chris Malm, and Lisa Carlson.