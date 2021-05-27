“Cracking the Code” to kids’ behaviors
On June 2, 2021, the staff and parents at Pine River School for Young Learners will learn from Abbi Kruse, a Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor. Parents will have an opportunity to “Crack the Code” to find the “Off Button” for tantrums and examine their own tools for parenting during a virtual training session in the evening from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Together, they will seek a better understanding of the meaning behind children’s behaviors.merrillfotonews.com