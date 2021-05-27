“Cracking the Code” to kids’ behaviors

Noah Moore, eighth grader at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS), has been named April Youth Optimist. He was nominated by Mr. Jason Wadzinski, who wrote, “I’ve been so impressed with Noah this school year. Noah does an excellent job in math. Always asking questions and completing work accurately and on time. He also is a great presence to have in the classroom. He’s always the first one to offer help to any teacher or student. Truly a great student to have around.”