A 34-year-old man is in even more hot water after slipping out of his handcuffs following a DUI arrest in Kennewick Tuesday night. Jacob Zorich of Kennewick was pulled over by an officer who observed him driving on Canal Drive near North Perry Street at speeds near or just above 60MPH around 11:15PM. The Officer was able to stop him near Canal and Ely, which is been the area where several DUI speeders have been clocked and apprehended over the last few months.