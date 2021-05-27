Cuomo: Paid sick time, free Saratoga ticket for vaccinated

ALBANY – New Yorkers suffering symptoms after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are now entitled to paid sick time while recovering, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Thursday. Cuomo, who has been attempting a number of incentives to increase vaccination rates, also announced that anyone with proof of COVID-19 vaccination will receive free entry to the opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The New York Racing Association will provide the free entry on July 15 to residents fully vaccinated and demonstrating that status through the state’s Excelsior Pass program.