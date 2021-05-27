Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Connexus Credit Union donates $10,000 to the Community Food Pantry of Merrill

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnexus Credit Union of Wausau, through its philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, is proud to continue its tradition of community giving with a $10,000 donation to the Community Food Pantry of Merrill. The funds will be used to provide food to families living in the city of Merrill and other rural communities in Lincoln County, Wis., who are facing hunger due to unemployment, financial hardship, or homelessness. “Connexus is extremely fortunate to be in a position to provide financial support to the organizations in our communities that help people navigate some of the most challenging situations in their lives,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer. “The Community Food Pantry of Merrill continues to do incredible work serving as a critical resource for those in need, and we’re honored to contribute to their efforts both today and in the future.”

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Merrill, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
Merrill, WI
Society
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pantry#Charity#Local Food#County Executive#Rural Communities#Business Partners#Connexus Cares#Connexus President#Feeding America#Community Members#Financial Support#Homelessness#Hunger#Chief Executive Officer#Wis#Collaboration#Incredible Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill Community Food Pantry qualifying income levels higher than you might think

The Community Food Pantry of Merrill is located behind Good Samaritan Hospital in the Menard Building, and it has been a valuable source of food for Merrill residents and other Lincoln County residents who meet specified income guidelines. Many people are surprised to learn those income levels may be higher than they think, and they could qualify since the income guidelines were expanded effective last June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

“After the Bell” Program returns for 2021-22 with help of donations

The “After the Bell” program will return for the 2021-22 school year in a new location on the third floor at the Prairie River Middle School. This free program available for all middle school students from right after school ends to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on days school is in session will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Masks become controversial

The Lincoln County Health Department continues to encourage residents to wear masks and to follow the CDC recommendations, according to a press release issued May 10 by the Department, for anyone ages two (2) and older in an indoor public setting. Nonetheless, not everyone in Lincoln County or Central Wisconsin...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Apprenticeships benefit employers and employees

New program helps match up candidates with apprenticeship opportunities for every age. Merrill High School and area businesses have long been involved in the Youth Apprenticeship (YA) Program, providing paid opportunities for students to learn a skill or an industry on the job, while also earning a wage and sometimes school credit. But beyond high school, did you know that there are apprenticeship opportunities still available, regardless of your age? Have you ever wanted to move to a new career or switch industries?
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

NTC Announces new scholarship for young women leaders

Wausau, Wis. – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and the NTC Foundation are pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship opportunity for women from Merrill and its surrounding communities pursuing a degree at NTC. The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will annually provide a $1,500 scholarship for a full-time student enrolled at NTC. The scholarship was established to honor Charmaine Whitburn through the support of Merrill School District students and advancement of young women in leadership.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. We have concerns with closing Jefferson School. We met with Superintendent Sample and were told the closing was a financial decision and best for students. In the April 29th Foto News, the Superintendent states “considering the consolidation of the district outline in the MAPS Strategic Plan and with the confirmed detachment of Maple Grove, effective July 1, 2021, MAPS will be able to reallocate an estimated $1.17 million to the much-needed classroom efforts in literacy and math skills, in addition to keeping our remaining facilities in top condition.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Schulz is April Youth Optimist at MHS

Josh Wilson has named Camryn Schulz as Merrill High School’s (MHS) April Youth Optimist. Mr. Wilson nominated her, saying: “Camryn always arrives to class on time, prepared, and with a jovial attitude. She’s always ready to discuss information and brings a lot of enthusiasm to the class. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to have Camryn in my AP European History class. Camryn is bright, gregarious, and a wonderful asset to have in the class. I am impressed with Camryn’s commitment to her studies in my class, as well as her involvement in extracurricular activities at Merrill High School. She often speaks of her involvement in FFA, and I can only imagine that she helps lead this club quite well. Camryn is an excellent student and a wonderful person. I am confident that she will excel throughout her senior year at MHS and in her post-secondary education.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Connexus Cares supports SVDP

Connexus Cares donated $13,750.00 to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) in Merrill to be used as needed to help our neighbors in need. L to R: Joe Breaman, Frieda Swanson, Bailey Schepp-Connexus Community Relations Specialist, Dick Duginski-SVDP President, Boyd Gustke-President & Chief Executive Officer of Connexus Credit Union, Sue Norenberg, Judy Warren, Chris Malm, and Lisa Carlson.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.