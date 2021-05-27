Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

One Cardinal Way hits 100% leased

By Brian Kelly
KMOX News Radio
 11 days ago

One Cardinal Way, downtown St. Louis’ first luxury residential tower, is 100 percent leased only nine months after opening. Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III says it’s too soon to say if that will lead to another tower being part of future plans.

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

