2021 Cybersecurity Report Provides Insight into Financial Institution Industry

More employees are taking their work home with them as businesses worldwide pivot toward remote operations. These moves have not been without their challenges, however, particularly in the cybersecurity realm. Firms are beginning to realize that the approaches that served them well in the office are ill-suited to help them tackle fraud and other cybercrimes as employees and processes stay digital. This realization pushes many firms to reevaluate how they protect the flow of sensitive information and funds between employees and vendors, said Leon Brockway Jr., information security officer at financial services provider Tompkins Financial Corporation, in a recent interview with PYMNTS.