Fresh off the announcement of their debut album Redemption, out June 25th via Rat Pak Records, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their brand-new single of the same name. “Redemption” is an up-tempo rocker that features an intense and inspiring vocal performance from Mack Mullins, with sludgy guitars and a piercing rhythm section featuring Vince Hornsby of Sevendust rounding out the track. The head-banging rocker features an accompanying music video, showcasing the group doing what they do best and delivering a heartfelt and rocking performance, while Mack sings about taking control of one’s legacy and destiny. Watch the music video for “Redemption” here: