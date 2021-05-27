XCOM 2 Collection For iOS Adds Optimization Modes For Prettier Intergalactic Combat

Feral Interactive’s excellent XCOM 2 Collection ($24.99) has just gotten a major update on iOS today bringing in one thing I’ve been hoping to see and improvements to movement among other fixes. If you’ve not played it yet, the XCOM 2 Collection arrived on iOS late last year following its PC and console releases. I love the iOS version and play it pretty often on iPad Pro. Today, XCOM 2 Collection version 1.4.6 went live bringing in new graphics options across three presets, better graphics on modern iOS and iPadOS devices, and more. Read my review of the original XCOM 2 Collection iOS release here. When I interviewed Feral Interactive, they said they were evaluating letting users pick between prioritizing different aspects of the visuals. Today’s update brings three options: Performance, Energy Saving, and Graphics. These can be changed from the main menu or under options. Check out a screenshot of the option below: