Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

XCOM 2 Collection For iOS Adds Optimization Modes For Prettier Intergalactic Combat

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iOS port of the XCOM 2 Collection is giving players a little more choice in their viewing experience, as two new optimization features have been added as part of the latest update. The first allows players to choose between Energy Saver or Performance modes, changing the graphical output and...

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Iphone Xs#Intergalactic#Iphone 11#Xcom 2#Ios#Ui Design#Mobile Design#The Xcom 2 Collection#Ipad Air#Ipad Pros#The App Store#Optimization Options#Iphone 7#Iphone Xs#Touch Screen Controls#Camera#Default#Xs Max#Movement Controls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft finally adds dark mode to Office for Android

The Microsoft Office app for Android is finally getting dark mode. Microsoft product manager Sourab Nagpal announced the dark mode update in a blog post, noting it’s a “highly requested feature.”. “Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Dual Universe adds optimization updates as the first part of the incremental patch 0.25 rollout

Dual Universe does its release patching a little bit differently than most MMOs. It doesn’t unleash one large update and then iterate or adjust it as things go; it puts out updates in smaller pieces bit by bit. So it will be with the start of the patch 02.5 update process, which has introduced a couple of optimization improvements as the first of several planned feature releases.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Hand Physics Lab Adds Accessibility Options, 120 Hz Mode Planned

Hand Physics Lab now includes a number of accessibility options, including a colorblind mode and the ability to map finger movements to other fingers. The finger mapping feature should make the game playable for people who have a finger-related disability. The game is one of the few available on Oculus Quest that’s entirely playable with either Oculus Touch controllers or hand tracking. I reviewed the game when it debuted in April and, while it is held back by the quality of Oculus Quest’s cameras, Facebook has since released an update for Quest 2 enabling developers to increase the quality of the hand tracking for the newer headset.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Just Geek adds Eris Morn figure to their Destiny collection

Just Geek has done it again, releasing a new option in their line of Destiny figures: Eris Morn. Standing at a mighty 10″ tall and hand-painted, the new Eris Morn figure even comes with her iconic accessories, such as her Ahamkara bone, studded armor, and Hive eyes. Just Geek has...
Video GamesTouchArcade

XCOM 2 Collection Updated with New Graphics Options, Improved Movement Controls, and More

Feral Interactive’s excellent XCOM 2 Collection ($24.99) has just gotten a major update on iOS today bringing in one thing I’ve been hoping to see and improvements to movement among other fixes. If you’ve not played it yet, the XCOM 2 Collection arrived on iOS late last year following its PC and console releases. I love the iOS version and play it pretty often on iPad Pro. Today, XCOM 2 Collection version 1.4.6 went live bringing in new graphics options across three presets, better graphics on modern iOS and iPadOS devices, and more. Read my review of the original XCOM 2 Collection iOS release here. When I interviewed Feral Interactive, they said they were evaluating letting users pick between prioritizing different aspects of the visuals. Today’s update brings three options: Performance, Energy Saving, and Graphics. These can be changed from the main menu or under options. Check out a screenshot of the option below:
Technologyimore.com

1Password adds support for Touch ID and Dark Mode in the browser

1Password has released a major update to its browser app. The update adds support for Touch ID and Dark Mode. 1Password has finally released some stellar updates for its browser extension. In a blog post, 1Password has announced that it is bringing Touch ID support to its Mac app. Our...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS privacy labels reveal what data VPN apps are collecting

Finding out how much data iOS apps collect on you has become significantly easier following the launch of Apple's privacy labels late last year. Now though, the app intelligence company 42matters has used its own tools along with the iPhone maker's privacy labels to identify the most popular VPN apps for iOS based on the kind of data they're collecting.
TechnologyCult of Mac

New iOS and macOS versions add Apple Card Family, podcast subscriptions

Apple just released software updates with new features for iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple TV. Most notably, macOS Big Sur 11.4 includes support for Apple Podcasts subscriptions, while iOS 14.6 adds support Apple Card Family. Plus, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6 debuted Monday. All these features were pre-announced.
Video Gamespsu.com

Ghostrunner Free Update Will Add Wave And Assist Modes This Summer

One More Level and 505 Games has announced that a free Ghostrunner update due this Summer will implement a Wave and Assist. The Roguelike-inspired Wave mode overhauls the cyberpunk action title so that players are faced with 20 waves of foes of increasing difficulty, each one rewarding players with randomly-chosen upgrades. However, the developer has clarified that dying will send you back to the start of the last wave, so you don’t need to worry about starting the whole thing again if you perish.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

XCOM 2 Long War of the Chosen Mod is Almost Ready

The developers of the extensive XCOM 2 mod called Long War of the Chosen have announced that version 1.0 will soon debut. The beta versions of the project are available for testing. Fan group known as Team LWOTC announced that the highly anticipated mod Long War Of The Chosen for...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Respawn adds abandon penalty to Apex Legends' Arenas mode

A much-requested feature has finally been introduced to Apex Legends' Arenas mode, as the 3v3 team deathmatches now have a leaving penalty - something that should hopefully deter players from flaking on their squadmates. Several changes were announced via patch notes posted on Twitter, including the new abandon penalty for...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Survive Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection with combat tips

With over seven years since the last Ninja Gaiden entry, we are incredibly excited to bring back fan-favourite ninja, Ryu Hayabausa, to the PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) on June 10, with the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. With it being several years since the last game in...