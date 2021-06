Between April 30 to May 21, Twenty-two days have passed. Whether they have been new releases or films coming across a new found popularity, plenty of movies have thrived on the Netflix platform. During these past twenty-two days, films such as The Woman in the Window to Dead Man Down to Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, have stayed floating in the top ten chart. Though none of those movies went as viral as Netflix's latest animated hit. In fact it could even be argued that no film has ever been as dominant as The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, which just passed superhero comedy Thunder Force as Netflix's most popular new movie of 2021.