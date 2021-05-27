Cancel
Apparel

Woman Ordered A $32 Dress She Thought Looked Beautiful Online. Here's What She Actually Got

 11 days ago

The price tag of a dress like that should have been a warning sign.

#Dress
Apparelnewspotng.com

Another disappointed customer shares dress she asked for and what she got

A customer couldn’t hide her displeasure at the finished product delivered to her after she asked her tailor to recreate a particular style. The customer wanted a lacy dress with ruffled sleeves but what the tailor made looked only slightly similar to the original design. Some defended the tailor, stating...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Tyla

Woman Claims She Can Tell Exactly What A Baby Wants Based On How It's Crying

A woman on TikTok says she knows what a baby wants, based on the cry that it makes. Explaining how she'd been taught how to differentiate between cries in a child development class at university, the TikTok user, who goes by the name of @kateao4, said: "Guys I learned in my infant development class once that you can tell what a baby wants by the type of cry that they are doing.
Makeuptheeverygirl.com

Our Editor Tested Summer’s Biggest Beauty Trends—Here Are Her Thoughts

I used to wear makeup because I loved the way it looked. I mean, I wore it because it was fun and I felt confident and it was a little bit of peace in my morning routine, but mostly, I just enjoyed looking good for the people around me. I thought I had too much acne or my hair was too thin to “pull off” the styles I saw people try on Instagram and Pinterest. Now, I put makeup on because it makes me feel cool and powerful in meetings, it’s something fun to kickstart my day, and it’s quite the conversation starter. This has led me to try new makeup looks I never would have previously even looked at, let alone covered my face in. But now I look forward to new trends every single season. This year’s summer makeup trends are here, so I naturally jumped at the chance to try them.
Weight LossPosted by
POPSUGAR

We Asked an Expert If You Can Lose Fat Just by Lifting Weights — Here's What She Said

There's no one perfect way to transform your body composition, and most experts would agree that it's all about finding what works best for you. Because the fitness and health industries, in general, have become saturated with workouts, diets, and everything else, it can be hard to figure out what's best for you and your goals, especially if you're trying to burn fat and build muscle. Let's say you want to burn fat, but can't stand cardio. What are your options? Are weightlifting and strength training enough to help you lose fat, minus cardio?
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

I Bought Myself a Ring Because My Ex-Fiance Wouldn’t

In October of 2019 my then-boyfriend and now ex-fiance proposed to me. It was lackluster and I knew that I deserved more, but after four years together I loved him, and wanted to marry him more than anything. So I accepted the substandard proposal and the treatment after. He got...
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Face-Shaving Hack For Smooth Skin & I’m Sold

Among TikTok's smartest beauty trends such as skin icing (for a glowing complexion) and ditching eye cream (trust us on this one) are a handful of slightly unusual, occasionally inadvisable "tips and tricks," like using glycolic acid as natural deodorant and fake tan as lip liner. More recently, users have been buzzing about a viral smooth-skin hack that eschews traditional skin-care products entirely in favor of something a little sharper...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Dating expert shares the best pick-up line she’s ever heard

A dating expert on TikTok revealed how a stranger asked her out - and outlined all the things he did right in the process.Simone Grossman, who goes by @internetyenta on TikTok, is an artist and matchmaker at the matchmaking company, Three Day Rule, spoke about her most recent dating experience.In the video captioned, “Shout out to a lovely Canadian man named Martin who put himself out there today ð,” Grossman begins talking about being asked out in a park and why it was done “successfully.”“So, I’m sitting in this park by a lake waiting for my friend to come, and this guy comes up to...