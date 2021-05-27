Woman Ordered A $32 Dress She Thought Looked Beautiful Online. Here's What She Actually Got

I used to wear makeup because I loved the way it looked. I mean, I wore it because it was fun and I felt confident and it was a little bit of peace in my morning routine, but mostly, I just enjoyed looking good for the people around me. I thought I had too much acne or my hair was too thin to “pull off” the styles I saw people try on Instagram and Pinterest. Now, I put makeup on because it makes me feel cool and powerful in meetings, it’s something fun to kickstart my day, and it’s quite the conversation starter. This has led me to try new makeup looks I never would have previously even looked at, let alone covered my face in. But now I look forward to new trends every single season. This year’s summer makeup trends are here, so I naturally jumped at the chance to try them.