Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

By PRWeb
SFGate
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their inclusion as part of Kevin Ressler’s transformative changes at United Way of Lancaster County. Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County’s President and CEO, joined the organization in...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Solution#Enterprise Solutions#Marketing Organizations#Technology Innovation#Business Intelligence#Product Innovation#The United Way Of#Prweb#Covid 19 Relief#Microsoft Dynamics#Uwlanc Org#Community Impact Fund#Llc Stratuslive#Software For Social Good#United Way Covid#Project Sos#Stratuslive Ceo#Innovative Solutions#Innovative Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Way
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
BusinessCMSWire

Pluralsight Seeks to Address Growing Cloud Skills Gap With A Cloud Guru Acquisition

Pluralsight, Inc., a technology workforce development company, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire A Cloud Guru (ACG), an Australia-based cloud skills development platform for $2 billion, making it one of the largest deals ever for an Australian tech company. The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and follows Vista Equity Partners' recent acquisition of Pluralsight.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

SonicWall, The Conference of Italian University Rectors to Collaborate on Cybersecurity Training, Research and Digital Innovation | #cybersecurity | #conferences

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork. Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.
Wayne County, NYFingerLakes1

Pearl Technologies in Wayne County planning to expand

Pearl Technologies, a Wayne County business located in Savannah, has announced a $2 million expansion. The business will be renovating and upgrading its Seneca Street headquarters and manufacturing facilities to produce industrial knives. By adding the industrial knife production it can replace the manufacturing that currently happens overseas. The company...
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
BusinessTimes Union

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. Rokster’s Subject Matter Experts are...
Businessaithority.com

AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies. In creating...
CharitiesTribune-Star

United Way starts donation program for small business

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s new 365 Small Business Circle will allow businesses to easily assist the community and receive some recognition in the process. Businesses can provide an investment at the level of their choice, ranging from $2 per day to $5 per day or $365 to $1,825 annually.
Public HealthUN News Centre

Innovating the future of public service

From home schools and offices to remote doctor’s appointments and online tax filing, the COVID-19 pandemic pressed the fast-forward button on the global shift to e-government. We talk to Rosa Pavanelli, General Secretary of Public Services International, the global union federation of workers in public services, about the promise and challenges of delivering public services in the age of digital revolution.
Technologyinformation-age.com

A guide to responsible technology practices

To kick off our Responsible Technology month, we take a look at four areas of tech that look to create a more positively impactful future. As technology becomes a bigger part of daily life in and out of work and continues to evolve, considerations around how tech can be made more responsible are now vital. From measuring environmental impact and ensuring long-term sustainability, to considering impacts on society and improving equity and inclusion, tech companies have the power to ensure a more responsible future.
Technologyarchitizer.com

The Future of Architecture: 4 Ways Technology Will Change Our Industry

Eitan Tsarfati is a serial tech entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Swapp, an AI-based construction planning company which partners with architects to leverage the power of AI-driven platforms. He is an architect and a Harvard-Business School Alumnus who served as the former CEO of Autodesk Israel. Over the past...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
Temple, TXfishercountychronicle.com

USDA to Invest $15 Million in the Future of Conservation Through Innovation Grants Program

Temple, Texas, May 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and…
Technologymultifamilyexecutive.com

4 Ways Case & Associates Wins Business Through Tech Innovation

Our apologies, fitness center. Accept our regrets, laundry service. When it comes to the No. 1 must-have apartment amenity for Gen Zers, it’s not much of a contest: It’s high-speed internet all the way. This technology preference for this fast-emerging cohort is hardly surprising to multifamily professionals like Lacy Brown,...
Agriculturetheclevelandamerican.com

The innovative solution to agricultural space problems

A problem that we have already talked about on occasion is that of feeding an increasing number of people every day. The human population of the planet is only growing, and feeding all these people is becoming more and more complicated. But still the solution has already arrived: vertical agriculture.
Miramar, FLsflcn.com

Plans for New Innovation and Technology Village in Historic Miramar Underway

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will host a Town Hall Meeting to provide area residents and businesses with an update on an Innovation and Technology Village project coming to Historic Miramar. The new Innovation and Technology hub will serve as a one-stop business and community resource and referral center. It will also provide established, small, start-up and scale-up businesses with assistance to connect with community residents and business resources.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

7 leaders selected for SEG/United Way’s latest Nonprofit Innovation Lab

PROVIDENCE – Seven leaders of local nonprofit organizations have been selected as fellows of the United Way of Rhode Island and Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s latest Nonprofit Innovation Lab. The lab is a program that brings together individuals from multiple organizations to develop solutions to various pressing social issues and offers...