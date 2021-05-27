Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles hire Catherine Raiche as vice president of football operations

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FpcK_0aDWL6u600

Catherine Raiche has now broken another glass ceiling. This time, it comes with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced on Thursday that it has promoted Raiche to the role of vice president of football operations.

“Catherine Raîche was promoted to Vice President of Football Operations. In her new role, Raîche will be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research,” the Eagles announced, via their official website .

This makes Raiche the highest-ranking female in the personnel department in the history of the NFL. She had previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ football operations/player personnel coordinator over the past two seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8bv_0aDWL6u600 Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

In taking over this role, Raiche will fill the void of Andrew Berry. He left the organization early last year to become the Cleveland Browns general manager.

The ascension of women within coaching and front office ranks within the sports world has been a major theme over the past several years. The NFL is no different. And this is the latest example.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nba Playoffs#American Football#Nfl Football#College Football#Sports Management#Football Operations#The Philadelphia Eagles#Football Research#Player Personnel#Contract Management#Player Staff Development#Official Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DE Ryan Kerrigan announces he’s joining Eagles

Former longtime Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he's signing with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Kerrigan made his introduction to Eagles fans and his farewell to Washington fans in separate Instagram posts. "I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade,...
NFLBleacher Report

Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade Buzz

Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz did not report to the team's voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Per McLane, Ertz "isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released)."
NFLUSA Today

Top photos of Ryan Kerrigan after he agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

After destroying the Eagles for a decade, Ryan Kerrigan is bringing his pass-rushing prowess to Philadelphia to join Jonathan Gannon’s rotation. Kerrigan had 13.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 24 quarterback hits, 51 solo tackles, and three fumble recoveries in 19 career games against the Eagles. All of those numbers are personal bests for Kerrigan against any one team, and his presence in Philadelphia likely will be a huge relief for offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan, who played in college at Purdue, played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. “I know I probably wasn’t your favorite...
NFLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLchatsports.com

Kerrigan leaves Washington to sign one-year deal with Eagles

As the weeks of free agency with Ryan Kerrigan going unsigned dragged on, a hopeful question made the rounds among Washington fans: Does a lack of interest elsewhere open the door for the veteran’s potential return to the Washington Football Team?. The answer came Monday, and it has to sting...
NFLCBS Sports

Zach Ertz will be a no-show for Eagles voluntary offseason program while pursuing trade or release, per report

Zach Ertz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain, so one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history is taking matters into his own hands. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz will not attend the voluntary workouts for the Eagles -- which begin Tuesday -- and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program until his situation is resolved. The Eagles tight end wants a fresh start elsewhere, whether he's traded by the team or released.
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Is Signing With the Eagles. Yes, You Read That Right

Ryan Kerrigan is joining the Eagles. Yes, you read that right originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This is going to be weird. This is going to be so, so weird. On Monday, just a few hours after officially saying goodbye to Washington, Ryan Kerrigan said hello to... the Eagles.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

What Ryan Kerrigan brings to the Eagles defensive line

In a very surprising move to start the week, it was revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan on a one-year deal. Washington’s franchise leader in sacks will remain in the division but play for the team he spent years terrorizing. Kerrigan is now 32-years-old and...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Zach Ertz Not Reporting To OTAs

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles TE Zach Ertz is not in attendance as the Eagles get started with OTAs. McLane notes that’s not a surprise and Ertz isn’t expected to report to the team until his situation is resolved, either by Philadelphia trading him or granting his release. Ertz is...
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES MAKE RAICHE VP, HIGHEST-RANKING WOMAN IN NFL PERSONNEL!

The Eagles have promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations, making her the highest-ranking woman in personnel in NFL history. Raîche, 32, served as the team’s football operations/player personnel coordinator for the last two seasons. Prior to coming to Philadelphia, she worked in the Canadian Football League as the director of football administration for the Toronto Argonauts.
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles Name Catherine Raiche VP of Football Ops; Is NFL's Highest-Ranking Female Exec

Catherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL after her promotion by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles announced Thursday that Raiche is their new vice president of football operations:. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet. #Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of Football Ops, the new highest ranking female in...