Philadelphia Eagles hire Catherine Raiche as vice president of football operations

Catherine Raiche has now broken another glass ceiling. This time, it comes with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced on Thursday that it has promoted Raiche to the role of vice president of football operations.

“Catherine Raîche was promoted to Vice President of Football Operations. In her new role, Raîche will be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research,” the Eagles announced, via their official website .

This makes Raiche the highest-ranking female in the personnel department in the history of the NFL. She had previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ football operations/player personnel coordinator over the past two seasons.

In taking over this role, Raiche will fill the void of Andrew Berry. He left the organization early last year to become the Cleveland Browns general manager.

The ascension of women within coaching and front office ranks within the sports world has been a major theme over the past several years. The NFL is no different. And this is the latest example.

More must-reads: