Online-only letter to the editor: 'Irresponsible choices' of Democrats
Regarding your online letter to the editor of May 26, Erwin Curry, let's examine "irresponsible choices." When Joe Biden was elected, regular gas was $2.199 in Lolo and Missoula. Today, regular gas is $2.999, the highest it's been on Memorial Day in years. Inflation is rampant, there's war in the Middle East, Putin and China do not respect Joe Biden and think less of Kamala Harris. The United States southern border is overrun with illegal migrants, drugs and babies dumped on the U.S. taxpayer. Criminals are being memorialized when in reality there are bad folks of every color, as well as bad cops.