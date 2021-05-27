Cancel
Panic is an Amazon Prime thriller series that drags The Hunger Games into real life

By Tom Power
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Panic on Amazon Prime is a surprisingly deceptive TV show. On the surface, the streamer’s latest young adult (YA) series, based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, appears to be nothing more than standard fare for its adolescent-targeted genre. However, dig deeper and there’s more to it than meets the eye.

TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where is Amazon’s Panic Filmed?

Based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, Amazon‘s ‘Panic’ is a teen drama series that centers upon the forgotten town of Carp, Texas, where high school seniors participate in a competition that offers an opportunity to win life-changing money and an escape from the rural town. No one really knows who invented the game, but it has become an annual event where teenagers face their darkest fears and worst nightmares. If you are fascinated by some of the action scenes and the rural setting of the series and wish to learn where exactly the series is filmed, we have got you covered.
TV SeriesBGR

Netflix just canceled this $200 million series after one season

In early April, we talked about how the upcoming comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy could be the start of Netflix’s own superhero cinematic universe. The first season of the show debuted May 7th, and less than a month later, Netflix is pulling the plug. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on a...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE WHEEL OF TIME: Amazon’s Fantasy TV Series has been Renewed for Season 2

The Wheel of Time Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the fantasy TV series The Wheel of Time for a Second Season. Season One, though it has recently finished filming and is in post-production, has not aired yet. It looks as though the brass at Amazon Studios were so impressed by the partially finished product that they renewed the streaming TV series before it has aired a single episode.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones and Ray Nicholson on new Amazon YA series Panic

Panic is a new series launching on Prime Video this weekend – and to mark the occasion we spoke to the collective of talented young performers who lead this dark and exciting new show. In a grouped interview, there was Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones and Ray Nicholson – and we spoke about their characters, and the world they, and now the viewer, are inhabiting.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Panic: Who's Who in Amazon's Addictive New Teen Drama

Amazon returns to the world of YA TV this week with Panic, a new teen drama based on Lauren Oliver’s 2014 novel of the same name. Set in the sultry heat of a Texas summer, Panic follows a group of freshly-graduated high school students as they participate in a deadly competition that offers a cash prize and — most importantly — a chance to escape their small town. The drama boasts an impressive cast of up-and-coming young actors and a handful of familiar faces in the roles of their parents, promising viewers of all generations a little something to enjoy.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Solos’ On Amazon Prime Video, An Anthology Series With Futuristic Stories Of People Who Are Alone

Have you ever gone to see a monologist or a one-person show live? Despite the presence of the single actor, it’s compelling because the audience is focused on him or her and the stories they’re about to tell. But they tend to not work on TV, because, with the set pieces and costumes and VFX, people get distracted, and they’re expecting a story with some propulsion. But David Weil, creator of Hunters, has produced a seven-part anthology that’s pretty much nothing but monologues. Does it work this time?
TV & VideosComicBook

Panic Creator Lauren Oliver Talks Adapting Her Beloved YA Novel for Amazon Prime

The first season of Panic will hit Amazon Prime this weekend, showcasing a truly unpredictable take on a YA adventure. The series, which is based on Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon's YA series Panic places teens in a life-or-death game with zero dramatic tension

"With its ludicrous clue drops – letters strategically removed from a downtown theater marquee, secret graffiti messages – and frequent use of dark, creaky farmhouses as suspense tactics, Panic’s tone wobbles between teen thriller, a la Halloween, and small-town soaps such as Riverdale and One Tree Hill, before dissolving into a touch of outlandish magical realism at the end," says Adrian Horton of the 10-episode series based on author Lauren Oliver's novel of the same name. "The final episodes descend into total incoherence, scuttling whatever momentum was gained in the individual, mindfuck challenges for too many competing betrayals to keep track of and a left-field plot device so contrived it prompted a guffaw. It’s only somewhat of a spoiler to say that the show doesn’t resolve who runs Panic, or why it matters so much – a decision presumably meant to inspire dread for a second season but, like a Panic-emblazoned scarecrow found as a warning in the finale, is a lifeless omen."
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Amazon Prime’s Panic Lacks Urgency of Youth

Amazon Prime continues its pattern of high-concept teen-driven shows like the incredibly effective “The Wilds” with today’s full-season drop of “Panic,” based on the 2014 book of the same name by Lauren Oliver. With a very smart premise that incorporates the dread of being a teenager into a literal life-or-death situation, there’s a wasted great idea at the center of “Panic,” and a reasonably strong young cast circling around it, trying to find something weighty to hold onto. There was a time when Oliver’s book would have made for an intense, entertaining 100-minute movie, but it strains under the pressure of a 10-episode season. Even for teenagers eager to take on the world, more isn’t always better.
Businessfilmdaily.co

Could every MGM movie end up on Amazon Prime for free?

Amazon doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. In fact, the tech gargantuan is bigger than ever, even after consistent criticism of the company’s near-monopoly and problematic treatment of its workers. On top of online retail, Amazon is dominating the film industry with its studio & streaming content with Amazon Prime. However, Amazon’s next move could be its biggest.
Malibu, CAmxdwn.com

Amazon Releases New Series ‘Panic’

Amazon Prime premiered its new thriller series entitled Panic at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, according to Variety. The premiere was COVID-safe, being hosted outside and only hosting 85 attendees. The series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, who also serves as writer...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Netflix Assures Fans That Army of the Dead is the "SnyderCut" of the Film

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As Netflix releases Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, it seems that it doesn’t want to follow the footsteps of the previous production studio encountered by the director about the real cut of the film which prompted the fans to call for its release.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CinemaBlend

Panic Author And Showrunner Shares Key Differences Between Her Book And The Amazon Series

Amazon Studios took its first plunge into YA late last year with the release of The Wilds, which became a huge hit with audiences and has since been renewed for a second season. Just in time for Memorial Weekend, Amazon has now dropped Panic, an adaptation of Lauren Oliver’s 2014 book about a dangerous set of challenges a group of high school seniors play for a major cash grab.
MoviesComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Canada Right Now

As we round past the one-year mark of living in some form of lockdown, it’s easy to get nostalgic for those early days of hunkering down and ordering a pizza while we binge-watched movie marathons. Well, there’s still plenty of time to sit around and stream, and from comedy-classic sequels to surprising commercial satires, here are the best things to watch right now on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Has 5 New Superhero TV Shows In Development

Netflix has found much success with superhero TV shows in recent years, from Marvel productions like Daredevil to The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the Dark Horse comics. This month, meanwhile, saw the debut of Jupiter’s Legacy, inspired by the comic book series from Kingsman creator Mark Millar. And suffice it to say, it’s been a big hit for the platform.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Game of Thrones' Alum Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans in Apple Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

Huisman joins recently announced cast member Luke Evans. Set in South America, “Echo 3″ follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband, Prince (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.