Sega Announces New Sonic Team Game, A Sonic Origins Compilation, And More Anniversary News

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega hosted a Sonic Central presentation to outline plans for the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary, and revealed a ton of games, crossovers, and merch. We received word of a new Sonic game, a remastered favorite from 2010, and a compilation of the games that started it all. Read on for all the details.

www.gamespot.com
