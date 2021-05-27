Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced, Coming September 7

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Sega is bringing back one of Sonic's most popular recent games for his 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remastered version of the 2010 game, coming to PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7. Sonic Colors was originally released for Wii...

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#Xbox One#Ultimate#Ps4#Nintendo Switch#Wii And Ds#Gamespot#Digital Deluxe#Epic Games Store#Sonic Special Abilities#Trailer#Player Icons#Alien#Reviews#Rise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Stream Announced For Thursday

Sega have been awfully quiet about Sonic this year. That’s extra true with 2021 being the 30 year anniversary of the blue blur’s first appearance. That changed today as Sega have announced a Sonic stream for this Thursday morning. Things will kick off at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. While details of what they plan to show off are currently slim, they have promised a first look at “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events”.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Livestream Event Coming This Week

Sonic The Hedgehog news, as SEGA has announced an upcoming digital presentation promising some announcements…. There have been a lot of rumors about what Sonic the Hedgehog has in store for its 30th anniversary. From new games to collection remasters, fans have been eager for any kind of confirmation. We’ll be getting that chance to see what they’ve been working on later this week.
Video Gamespsu.com

New Sonic Game For PS5 And PS4 Coming In 2022

A next-generation Sonic game is on the way and it is coming in 2022 to PS5 and PS4. That is the news. We know nothing else about the project and only a short teaser trailer was shown, which doesn’t offer any hints as to what we can expect. You can...
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

It's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

SEGA reveals Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he is powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps, whose mystical powers can be harnessed to grant special abilities – and with their help, and yours, it is a test he’ll pass with flying Colours! Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay – it is the Ultimate Sonic Colours experience.
Video GamesDestructoid

Sonic Origins is another compilation coming to new systems

Can't get enough Sonic retro compilations? Well, Sega can't either!. Later this year Sega will release Sonic Origins, which packages together Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic and Knuckles, and Sonic CD. "More info will be coming later in the year," but for now, we just know it exists. Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing are also available now on Amazon Luna, and Sonic Forces and the aforementioned other two games are coming to PlayStation Now.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sonic Colours: Ultimate Adds Jade Ghost Wisp And Rival Rush Mode

SEGA has revealed Sonic Colours: Ultimate, an “adrenaline-pumping upgrade” to 2010’s Sonic Colours which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment behind the project, you can expect “stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements, providing players the ultimate Sonic experience.”
Video GamesDigital Trends

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video GamesSiliconera

Colors Live Switch and Its Pen Will Debut in September 2021

The Colors! 3D successor has a release date. Colors Live and its Sonarpen peripheral will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 14, 2021. A bundle will be available in stores. That will cost $49.99 and give people the game and the pressure-sensitive pen. This latest Colors release began life...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Sonic Central debuts Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic 2022 and mobile partnerships

Sega has revealed several new Sonic the Hedgehog games, partnerships and events surrounding the 30th anniversary of the Blue Blur. The biggest of which - unveiled during the Japanese firm's first Sonic Central digital presentation - was Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii exclusive that will arrive on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 7th, 2021.
Video GamesSonic Retro

“Sonic Central” Announces A Slew Of Sonic

Hey, guess what? There’s Sonic news. It’s no secret that people have been waiting to hear what’s next for Sonic the Hedgehog. We’ve had rumors, we’ve had wild speculation, but now we have something to actually talk about! As advertised, “Sonic Central” went live earlier today. Running for twelve minutes, the team over at Sega HQ were able to cram in all sorts of Sonic goodness, including some game announcements. So let’s just dive right in!
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor comes out of retirement

Roger Craig Smith, the man who has lent his voice to Sonic the Hedgehog, comes out of retirement. It didn’t take long before Smith returned after his announced retirement back in January. His career as Sonic‘s voice actor lasted for over 10 years, and his performance has made him beloved by fans. Although he didn’t voice the Blue Hedgehog in the blockbuster film and its sequel, he’s voiced Sonic in most if not all games since 2010.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Colors: Ultimate remasters a bright spot from Sonic’s dark age

Sega announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming out September 7. This will be a remaster of the 2010 Wii game. Sonic had a rough reputation around that time thanks to critical flops like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) and Sonic Unleashed. Sonic Colors, with its focus on fast-paced 2D gameplay with fun powerups, was a rare bright spot for the franchise during this period, and it managed to sell over 2 million copies.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sonic Colours Ultimate speeds onto Xbox later this year

The recent Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream announced the return of Sega's mascot in Sonic Colours Ultimate. Sonic Colours Ultimate might not be a surprise to many of you after the game was accidentally revealed in a store listing by a French retailer in December 2020. Well, now the cat’s out of the bag and we can all rejoice in the knowledge that the super hedgehog will make a return on Xbox later this year. Announced during the Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream, Sonic Colours Ultimate will be a full upgrade of 2010’s Sonic Colours, and developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment. On top of the remaster we can expect to see a new game mode, gameplay enhancements, additional features, and a fresh coat of paint on the visuals. It’s going to be great fun playing this on the latest consoles, and seeing the sound-barrier-defying blue hedgehog in as many frames as possible on our screens.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a remaster, but it looks brand new

If you’ve ever played Sonic the Hedgehog and have looked forward to a return to greatness on a modern console, now would appear to be the time to get excited. The game Sonic Colors was originally released on Nintendo Wii and – shocker – Nintendo DS. It was first developed all the way back in 2008, just after the release of Sonic Unleashed. It was a strange time – and a great time for a great game to get lost on a console. Now, it’s time for that classic to return on a modern place to play.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary event coming tomorrow

Sonic the Hedgehog has been gracing our screens for 30 years, and in celebration of this incredible milestone, Sega has announced a 30th anniversary event to reveal this year's projects. 30 years is enough time for a franchise to resonate with multiple generations of players, from the Sega Megadrive to...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Nintendo Switch sequel reportedly coming as soon as September

Nintendo is prepping its next-generation Switch handheld for a release as soon as September, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Due to pricier components, the report says the new device, which is said to feature a faster processor and an OLED display, will cost more than the $299 retail price of the original Switch.