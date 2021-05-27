Cancel
Spiritfarer Gets Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch, PS4

By Jenae Sitzes
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiritfarer was quietly one of the best games released last year, combining chill management sim gameplay with fun platforming and a gorgeous, colorful art style. In a year filled with heavy hitters like Demon's Souls, The Last of Us Part II, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer still made it into our Top 10 Best Games of 2020 list, and whether you're already a fan or been meaning to play it, you can now own a physical copy of Thunder Lotus Games' delightful hit. The developer has partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games to release Spiritfarer physical editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with preorders available globally today. Though Spiritfarer also released on Xbox, there's no word of a physical edition for that platform at this time.

