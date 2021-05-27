Cancel
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Mavericks defeating the Clippers

By Mavs Moneyball
 8 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday drew the attention of NBA Twitter, with good reason. The win put them up 2-0 in the series, headed back to Dallas with a chance to clinch the series at home. Despite competing against Game 2 of Lakers-Suns, a curious scheduling decision by the NBA, the Mavericks' win resulted in some great content on the internet.

NBA playoff picture, standings: Lakers land in play-in as No. 7 seed in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road in this game to square off against Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mavericks are looking forward to building on their winning streak after their last success against the Toronto Raptors This will be the last regular-season game for the Mavericks. Dallas won 42 games on the season and dropped 29 in return. The Mavericks are behind the Clippers, but they managed to punch their ticket to the playoffs. It has been a long journey for the Mavericks, but they fought hard against most of their opponents.
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will begin their seven-game series with Game 1 in California on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks finished the season as the fifth seed, and the Clippers finished as the fourth seed. The Clippers have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full...
Clippers lose to Thunder, land fourth seed and playoff series against Mavericks

The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Dallas in the first round of the playoffs after their 117-112 road loss against Oklahoma City on Sunday, the final day of the NBA’s regular season. That result, combined with Denver’s loss in Portland and the Lakers’ win over...
Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs from the Staples Center on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks come into the playoffs as a #5 seed and have been playing some of their best ball all season, winning 12 of their last 16 games while averaging around 113 points per game. As for the Clippers, they are averaging around 114 points per game and have gone 3-3 in their last 6 games to end the season.
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.
The Mavericks are betting big on their role players this postseason

The Dallas Mavericks had Giannis Antetokounmpo in their sights for more than two years. Whatever personnel decisions they made in the last couple years, they always kept an eye on the summer of 2021. That was when Antetokounmpo was set to become a free agent and possibly leave Milwaukee. The...
Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
The Dallasite

NBA Daily Recap 5/22: Doncic Has Triple-double to help Mavericks hold off Clippers 113-103

Mavericks rolled over Clippers 113-103 on Saturday night. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with a triple-double of 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 21 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Kawhi Leonard tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds and Paul George made 23 points for the Clippers. After this game, the Mavericks (1-0) made to #2 in the Western Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Clippers (0-1) is behind the Mavericks by another 1.0 games back and ranked #7 in the same conference.
Clippers play reserves, drop regular-season finale vs. Thunder

The Clippers’ opportunity to get their lick back — as Patrick Beverley put it when he talked about payback before the season began in December — is here. After closing the regular season Sunday with a cautious 117-112 loss in Oklahoma City, the Clippers’ quest for the franchise’s first title, and for redemption after last season’s stinging second-round collapse, will being next weekend against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks fall to Timberwolves: Will face Clippers in first round of playoffs

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-121 in the final game of the 2020-2021 regular season on May 16. It was far from their best performance as the Mavs took the opportunity to give their key players, including Luka Doncic, a light workload as they head into the playoffs.