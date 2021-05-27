Cancel
Missoula, MT

Online opinion: What can be done about Missoula's housing crunch?

By BOB CAMPBELL
Missoulian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, I’ve read the articles and I’ve heard from friends and family about how difficult it has become to find a place to call home here in Missoula. Rents are climbing and supply is low. Median home prices are soaring. Renters are losing what they have due to increased rents and homeowners (and hope-to-be homeowners) are burdened with rising home prices. It adds up to a lot of frustration, manifested during public comment at a recent City Council meeting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
