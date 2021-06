Scientists are doing experiments to grow plants and harvest food in space. Any breakthrough in this could redefine the human’s approach to explore space, planets, and other celestial bodies. Food is one of the foremost concerns when space agencies plan a crewed mission. Astronauts for now have to carry food when they travel. They carry frozen-dried items. This only increases the weight of spacecraft and also occupies space. To address this concern, NASA is working on farming beyond Earth where conditions are different. The US space agency has made some progress in its effort. However, there is much more required to be done to ensure astronauts don’t run out of food in space.