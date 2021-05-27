Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Reveals How He Convinced Dave Bautista to Join the Film

“Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. “. Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. With Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder has taken Michael Bay’s crown as the King of the loud blockbuster moving forward. There is no one who puts more “stuff” into every single frame than Snyder right now. Army of the Dead, while long, delivers on its trailer’s promise of action, gore, and big explosions. If you are turning on Army of the Dead to see a big loud blockbuster it doesn’t get much bigger than this.