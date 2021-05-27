U.S. Senate Panel Advances New EV Tax Credit Bill, Could Be As Much As $12,500 For Cars Under $80,000
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has advanced new legislation that includes an overhauled EV tax credit for new electric vehicles, reaching up to $12,500. The new bill says that electric vehicles that are assembled by union workers in the United States and have an MSRP of up to $80,000 would qualify for the maximum of $12,500. More expensive electric cars, with a price tag of over $80k, are disqualified from the proposed EV tax credit.www.carscoops.com