U.S. Senate Panel Advances New EV Tax Credit Bill, Could Be As Much As $12,500 For Cars Under $80,000

Carscoops
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate Finance Committee has advanced new legislation that includes an overhauled EV tax credit for new electric vehicles, reaching up to $12,500. The new bill says that electric vehicles that are assembled by union workers in the United States and have an MSRP of up to $80,000 would qualify for the maximum of $12,500. More expensive electric cars, with a price tag of over $80k, are disqualified from the proposed EV tax credit.

www.carscoops.com
Dearborn, MI

Senator Stabenow Visits the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to Announce Major Progress on Her Make It in America Agenda

DEARBORN — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center today to highlight the major progress made on her Make It in America agenda. While at Ford, she participated in a test drive of the new F-150 Lightning. Last week, the U.S. Senate acted on legislation Stabenow authored to address the semiconductor shortage and supply chain vulnerabilities, strengthen Buy American laws and provide consumer incentives for purchasing electric vehicles.
MotorBiscuit

The Senate Wants to up the EV Tax Credit, Again

As of this moment, the government of the good ol’ U.S of A will write you a check when you buy an EV. More specifically, an EV tax credit check. A hefty check at that, to the tune of $7,500, with some exceptions. It’s pretty strong reasoning to go out and take advantage of this program and get into a new EV. Like some corny mob boss in a movie, the Senate wants to further “motivate” you to buy an EV.
AS.com

When will the $12,500 EV tax credit be approved and sent?

This week, the Senate Finance committee hosted a heated hearing on a proposal to encourage investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The measure, if passed would be included in a larger bill dubbed the Clear Energy for America Act. For those interested in purchasing an EV, the new legislation would increase the value of the tax credit available. Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Ron Wyden of Oregon are leading the effort. They argue that to make the US competitive in the renewable energy sector, the tax code must be modernized to encourage development and sway consumer choice.
albuquerquenews.net

New EV tax credit of $12,500 heads towards Senate floor debate

WASHINGTON D.C.: A proposal to increase electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500, from the current $7,500, is advancing through the U.S. Senate. The Senate Finance Committee gave its initial approval of the legislation on Wednesday. Tax credits, however, will be reserved for electric vehicles that have been assembled by union workers in the United States.
Green Car Reports

Proposed EV tax credit boost: $12,500 for union labor and US-made

As the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats push ahead on coordinated policy to strengthen U.S. manufacturing infrastructure and help pivot to electric vehicles and clean energy, one outcome is looking increasingly likely: an expansion of the EV tax credit. As part of Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s Clean Energy for America...
thefabricator.com

U.S. Senate Finance Committee advances EV tax credit legislation

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has advanced a bill to increase tax credits for electric vehicles to as much as $12,500 for EVs that cost less than $80,000 and are assembled in the U.S. by union workers. The “Clean Energy for America” bill would eliminate the existing cap of 200,000...
Reuters

U.S. Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing. Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act...
thedetroitbureau.com

Senate Panel Wants to Bump EV Incentives up to $12,500

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee gave a boost to President Joe Biden’s pro-EV agenda by advancing legislation that would provide up to $12,500 in tax credits to electric-vehicle buyers. The bill has a number of restrictions, however. For one, it would limit the maximum credits to vehicles assembled by union...
renewanews.com

EV tax credit boost, Tesla Vision fail, Tesla and Texas: Today's Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Texas doesn’t budge for Tesla. Safety agencies and consumer groups warn about Tesla Vision in the Model 3 and Model Y. And will Americans be able to get up to $12,500 with a re-upped EV tax credit? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Legislation currently advancing in the Senate includes a provision to give the EV tax credit a big…
Roll Call Online

Senate advances science and tech bill

The Senate’s scientific research and development package got past a key hurdle on Thursday as the chamber voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on a substitute amendment by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, setting the legislation up for possible final passage later in the day. The sprawling substitute amendment, amended over...
The Hill

Senate panel deadlocks on energy tax credits bill

The Senate Finance Committee late Wednesday deadlocked on legislation that would overhaul energy tax breaks in an effort to address climate change. The panel voted 14-14 along party lines. Democratic leaders have the authority to advance the legislation to the floor, though there is no guarantee there will be a floor vote.
CleanTechnica

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Bill From US Senate Finance Committee Looks Great

Briefly, let’s look at a summary of the current federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States. The maximum credit is $7,500. However, the EV buyer has to have $7,500 of tax liability to take full advantage of that. If a buyer would owe only $4,000 in taxes, they would get only $4,000. Clearly, that system offers less benefit to someone who makes less money and thus owes less in taxes. Once a 200,000 vehicle milestone is reached — once an automaker sells 200,000 plugin vehicles in the US — the tax credit starts to phase out for people who buy plugin vehicles from that automaker. It’s a somewhat complicated phaseout that takes several quarters, but two automakers passed the milestone so long ago that buyers of their EVs no longer get any tax credit from the federal government at all. Those two automakers are Tesla and GM. Across the board, the tax credit is also set to be eliminated if Congress doesn’t extend it. Now let’s look at how the bill that has moved through the US Senate Finance Committee updates things. (Hat tip to @Not_an_Analyst.)
SlashGear

EV tax credit boost to $12,500 heads to Senate with some thorny details

The US Senate will consider new EV tax credits that could cut as much as $12,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle, though the controversial incentive expansion would place new production demands on automakers hoping to benefit from it. The revamped incentives would replace the existing scheme, which can trim a new EV by as much as $7,500 in tax credits, though which have caps which eventually lock out the most successful car companies.
Hot Hardware

Senate Committee Charges Ahead With Amped-Up $12,500 EV Tax Credit, But There Are Caveats

EVs currently account for a low single-digit percentage when it comes to new vehicle sales in the United States. The Biden administration wants to boost the take rate significantly by weaning Americans off gasoline- and diesel-engine cars and trucks. However, something needs to be done about the current tax credit situation, which currently penalizes automakers that were early adopters in the EV revolution.
CNET

EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch

Federal EV tax credits are back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced the Clean Energy for America Act. Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, released the final markup of the legislation as it moves another step closer to a potential vote, and it comes with a massive change to electric vehicle tax credits. This legislation also differs from the previously advanced Green Act.
Connecticut Post

Senate panel adds virus loan tax exemption to budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday added language to the state budget to ensure that federal Payroll Protection Program loans during the coronavirus pandemic aren’t subject to the state’s business profits tax. The full Senate already passed legislation aimed at protecting businesses who got the loans,...
GreenwichTime

Tax-cut package with COVID-19 grants pass NC Senate panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A massive tax bill written by Republicans in the North Carolina Senate that cuts the individual rate further next year and eliminates the corporate tax in seven years passed a Senate committee on Wednesday. The measure, which also includes a $1 billion grant program for businesses...
technewstube.com

Electric car US tax credit is going up to $12,500, less for Tesla vehicles

A new bill to reform the federal electric car tax incentive in the US has passed the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. It includes increasing the electric vehicle tax credit to up to $12,500, but it was expertly crafted to give less to Tesla vehicles buyers. more… The post Electric car US tax credit is going up…