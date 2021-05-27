U.S. Senate Panel Advances New EV Tax Credit Bill, Could Be As Much As $12,500 For Cars Under $80,000

Briefly, let’s look at a summary of the current federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States. The maximum credit is $7,500. However, the EV buyer has to have $7,500 of tax liability to take full advantage of that. If a buyer would owe only $4,000 in taxes, they would get only $4,000. Clearly, that system offers less benefit to someone who makes less money and thus owes less in taxes. Once a 200,000 vehicle milestone is reached — once an automaker sells 200,000 plugin vehicles in the US — the tax credit starts to phase out for people who buy plugin vehicles from that automaker. It’s a somewhat complicated phaseout that takes several quarters, but two automakers passed the milestone so long ago that buyers of their EVs no longer get any tax credit from the federal government at all. Those two automakers are Tesla and GM. Across the board, the tax credit is also set to be eliminated if Congress doesn’t extend it. Now let’s look at how the bill that has moved through the US Senate Finance Committee updates things. (Hat tip to @Not_an_Analyst.)