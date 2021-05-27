Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

No surprise, Clemson fans come out to support Tigers in final game

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnZAo_0aDWJLzK00

Of the 3,915 fans that showed up for Clemson’s season-finale Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, the majority were wearing orange and purple.

Usually, it is not a surprise to see Tiger fans fill up a stadium. They do it all the time. But in a game that means nothing, a glorified exhibition, if you will, Clemson fans packed the area all around the first base to third base dugouts.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the turnout played a big role in the Tigers’ 11-5 victory over No. 17 Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Tournament.

“I want to thank a great Clemson crowd for coming to Charlotte to support our ballclub tonight,” Lee said after the game. “It felt like a true home game for us just with the amount of purple and orange in the stands. So, I really want to thank the fans for coming and supporting our ballclub.

“I know it has been a very, very tough season and to have Clemson fans come out and support our guys like they did tonight, means a lot and says a lot about the Clemson fan base. So, we greatly appreciate that.”

Clemson, which has no shot at making the NCAA Tournament following it is first losing season since 1957, produced 11 hits in its victory, while starter Davis Sharpe had one his best games as a Tiger, throwing seven strong innings.

Sharpe allowed just three runs on six hits, while striking out eight with no walks. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced and gave up just one hit following the third inning. At one point, he retired 10 straight batters.

At the plate, Bryce Teodosio continued his great tournament, as he followed his performance against Louisville on Tuesday, with a 3-for-4 performance against Georgia Tech, which includes a in-the-park home run and two triples, while driving in three runs. He had a home run and a triple with four RBIs against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The center fielder said he and his teammates played off the energy the pro-Clemson crowd was giving them.

“It was unbelievable,” Teodosio said about the atmosphere at Truist Field Wednesday night. “Obviously, with COVID, we have not had that fan atmosphere that we usually do at Doug Kingsmore. It was awesome, just having the crowd behind us and being able to get a win with that kind of energy. It was a great environment here in Charlotte.”

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArTHI_0aDWJLzK00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

353
Followers
677
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Home Game#Cardinals#Home Field#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Covid#Clemson Fans#The Game#Tiger Fans#Louisville#Truist Field#Starter Davis Sharpe#Charlotte#Time#Fanatics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Tigers Win 2 of 3 Against No. 3 Mississippi State

When Mizzou baseball was swept last week, most were convinced the remainder of their season would be merely a formality as they headed to Starkville this weekend to face the No. 3 team in the country, but the Tigers flipped the script this weekend. Game Recaps. In Game 1 of...
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
Clemson, SCTimes and Democrat

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Blue Devils down Tigers, lead series

CLEMSON -- Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.
Ethel, MSbreezynews.com

Ethel Tigers eliminated from baseball playoffs

The Ethel Tigers baseball team saw its season come to an end over the weekend. The team was defeated twice by Resurrection Catholic in the 3rd round of the state playoffs. Game one saw the Tigers make the long trip to Pascagoula. The Eagles won that game 6-4. Game two...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers lose 3rd straight game

A no-hitter through seven innings was not enough for the Lakeland Flying Tigers as they lost 4-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday in Low-A Southeast action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. With the Flying TIgers lead 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, reliever Austin Bergner walked the...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: 3 Tigers poised to make the most NIL money

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the Clemson Tigers' tiger paw logo at midfield during the Tigers' football game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) While the Clemson football program will...
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

Soccer Tiger Girls Pick Up Two Wins Over Weekend

ADM Tigers girls soccer was busy over the weekend, as they competed in two games on Saturday looking for wins. The Tigers were able to pick up a pair of them, as they were able to beat Regina Catholic 4-2, and Benton by the score of 4-0. The wins over the weekend were able to bump the Tigers record up to 10-4 this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The first 40 games of 2021 has shown little growth

Detroit Tigers fans are familiar with the musings of Sparky Anderson and what he said about the first 40 games for any baseball team. It is an indication of where you are heading as a team. The first 40 marks off the first quarter of MLB where we have seen injuries all over the board affect various teams and several batting averages in the .150 range.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
NFLMLive.com

As Tigers hit 40-game mark, specter of 2019 season looms

It’s been fairly well-documented that the mythical 40-game mark is an arbitrary and not particularly useful tool for evaluating a season or predicting what will happen in the future. But with roughly 25 percent of the season in the books, it’s still not a bad time to take stock and...
College Sportsfox8live.com

Hot hitting Tigers take series over Tide, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU got a much needed series win over Alabama as they continue to build their resume and make their bid to make the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers scored 13 runs on 16 hits in the win on Sunday. LSU (32-19, 11-16 SEC) earned their 11th...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Going down to the final out, Tigers suffer 2-1 loss in sectional final

In a sectional final battle between two strong Division II baseball programs, it came down to the very last out Thursday night at Tigertown. Waverly had the game-tying and game-winning runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. With the top of the lineup coming to the plate in freshman L.T. Jordan, the Tigers had hope. Jordan took a swing and drove the ball to shallow center field, but Unioto’s Micah Giese played hero for his team, making a diving catch to seal a 2-1 win.
Clemson, SCWLTX.com

Clemson Baseball falls to Duke in season finale

CLEMSON, S.C. — Pinch-hitter Chase Cheek belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Duke to a 4-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils, who swept the series 3-0 and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 28-20 overall and 16-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-26 overall and 16-20 in ACC play.
Houston, TXCollege Media Network

UH baseball splits series against Memphis

The Houston baseball team moved to 19-28 on the year after splitting its four-game weekend series against Memphis at FedEx Park. After struggling in his last outing, junior left-hander Robert Gasser returned to his normal form in the first game of Friday’s series opening doubleheader. Gasser powered the Cougars to a 2-1 win, throwing seven innings allowing no earned runs and striking out 10, his fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season.