Yara Shahidi On The Importance Of Representation For Women Of Color

Hari Nef is proud as punch. The multi-hyphenate is fronting the inclusive and celebratory new Ugg/Pacific Pride Foundation ‘Proud Prom’ campaign, alongside the likes of Lil Nas X, Jourdun Love, and Maya Samaha. The SAG Award-nominated actress and writer tells The Daily that she’s in a happy place with herself and her ever-evolving work that makes starring in this campaign—lensed by one of the first photographers she ever worked with—feel like a homecoming of sorts. Plus, she loves the idea of reframing what the “cool girls club” of Ugg wearers looks like in the process. We hopped on the phone with her to chat about activism, standing up for what you believe in, and, of course, her beloved peers on the New York fashion scene.