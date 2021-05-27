Cancel
Minorities

Yara Shahidi On The Importance Of Representation For Women Of Color

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 15 years, Cartier has made dedicated efforts to highlight businesses that promote impactful social and environmental change and, specifically, uplift the women who are at the helm of those companies. The luxury brand launched the Cartier Women’s Initiative in 2006 and, since then, has provided financial support and mentorship to over 200 female business owners. After sorting through 876 applications and hosting an inspiring three-day virtual summit that concluded on May 26, representatives of Cartier officially selected this year’s winners for the 2021 Cartier Women’s Initiative.

