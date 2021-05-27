Cancel
Amtrak Outlines Vision To Expand, Enhance Rail Service by 2035

TravelPulse
 14 days ago

Amtrak released its Amtrak Corridor Vision on Thursday, promising more trains, more cities and better service by the year 2035. The railroad service has set goals of providing more frequent, reliable and sustainable intercity passenger rail service to over 160 more communities and 20 million more passengers annually with the help of states, local communities, the administration and other stakeholders over the next 15 years.

