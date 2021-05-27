Amtrak Outlines Vision To Expand, Enhance Rail Service by 2035

Amtrak has a vision for increased rail service across the country, but its spokeswoman says it’s too early to say how new routes and improved corridors might impact the line running through Oconee County. The possibilities have some people wondering if there might be a new, high-speed line to parallel the existing track from Clemson through Oconee and into Stephens County, Georgia. But Kimberly Woods, P-R manager for the rail service, says, “We will provide details when we are able to do so. This is Amtrak’s vision for growth, which includes input from state and local partners. If Congress approves sufficient funding for Amtrak, we would work with these states and local partners, as well with USDOT, to improve existing and build new corridors.”