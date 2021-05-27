Foster families can be any size as long as there is love

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Children can thrive and all different types of households, including those with just one parent.

As part of Foster Care Awareness Month, Connecting Hearts wants to make sure people who are single and have the capacity to provide a safe place for a child don't rule themselves out as potential foster parents.

About seven months ago, Larry Goode's life changed forever when he went from single to single foster parent.

"I had a family member who had a child coming, could not take care of the child, and basically, I'd stepped up and wanted to, you know eventually raise the child, so I said, why not now? I'm 32 let's make this thing happen."

He jumped into training with Petersburg Social Services to become a foster parent to the three-month-old baby girl -- who he said is now developing quite the personality.

"Big personality, I mean huge personality loves to joke, play and I'm like okay, you will be like the class clown or something, but she's definitely a people person. She loves talking and interacting with people and kids."

Goode describes going from single to single dad overnight as surreal -- and at the same time, very rewarding.

"I walk in the door and she hasn't seen me from me being at work all day, and she lights up. That's it for me, like that's it. I know I'm doing the right thing, I know this is where I'm supposed to be where she's supposed to be. It's amazing."

Goode's parents help him out with childcare and he says having a team of people to support him has been key.

"It has been going perfect, way better than I thought. I would have guessed I would have needed more coaching, in a sense from my parents. But you can jump in and go right forward, you know what I mean, you just kind of learn a child, and roll with that child," said Goode.

Now, Goode and his daughter are rolling right into an adoption to become a forever family.

"The best part I would say is having somebody that's definitely counting on you. Being able to make their child smile, just by entering a room and just feeling needed is a different type of love that you received from that child," said Goode.

Goode added if you've ever had an inkling to foster, it could be your calling. And these children need families of all types.

"It is very important, the diversity is definitely important, because kids, simply need love, so whatever background you come from, color, sex, anything. If you have the love and the patience, go for it."

Editor's Note: To protect the privacy of these foster children, their faces have been blurred.

