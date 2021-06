Eunice Waterworth, 89 of Newfolden, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Santa Fe, NM with her loving family by her side. The service to celebrate Eunice’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Karlstad Baptist Church in Karlstad, MN. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Newfolden, MN. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls.