CoD: Warzone May 27 Patch Notes Include Weapon Balancing And Bertha Nerf

The Cargo Trucks are finally gone, and Solo’s are back to their best. Warzone has brought endless hours of gameplay to fans of Call of Duty since its release. While it features many different ways to play, some are better than others. As a result, Solos have been a major issue from the start. Solo Warzone matches tend to see many players using the Cargo Trucks, or “Bertha’s”. This means that matches can often end with three or more players all in vehicles in the final circle. This makes Solos impossible to win if you don't have one yourself.