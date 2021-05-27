CoD: Warzone May 27 Patch Notes Include Weapon Balancing And Bertha Nerf
Call of Duty: Warzone's weekly update for May 27 brings much-needed relief for players dropping into the solo playlists, as the patch notes show drastically reduced spawn rates for the infamous "Bertha" cargo trucks. Solo matches have long been plagued by the Bertha strategy, where the meta is basically just a bunch of solo players driving around the final circle in cargo trucks. It was far too easy to get run over by a truck, especially if the final circle left little building coverage to protect yourself. Today might end the solo reign of Bertha, as the spawn rates have dropped to 5 from a previous range of 16 to 20.