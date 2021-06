If you aren’t familiar with the name Abby Roberts, perhaps we should tell you she is ‘that makeup girl from TikTok,’ as she so famously refers to herself on all of her social media channels. Yes, that is her. She’s the girl with the makeup, and now you know precisely who she is. She’s famous because she is exceptionally talented as a makeup artist, and so many people in the world know who she is as a result. However, if you don’t know much about her – or you don’t know anything about her – we can change the game for you.