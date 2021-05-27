Cancel
Spotsylvania County, VA

Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzRmW_0aDWIPAN00

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy has been discharged from the hospital, his lawyer announced Wednesday.

David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown , 32, was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. Doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds, he said.

Brown was shot April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help.

Audio of 911 call released in Isaiah Brown shooting

Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates that the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun.

After the dispatcher said his complaint didn’t merit a 911 call, Brown mentions a gun and made a comment about killing his brother.

He later said that he didn’t have a gun and state police said they didn’t find one on Brown.

The deputy made comments such as “drop the gun” and "stop coming toward me” before firing.

Haynes has requested more audio and video recordings, but special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins has denied the requests, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

