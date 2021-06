Bamboo Airways has often said that it will serve the US from Vietnam – with more details now revealed. While more of a wishlist, it says it’ll operate a one-stop service to five main US airports while also serving Canada. Passenger volume is there – over 1.8 million flew between Vietnam and North America in 2019 – but it is a very long way. This, and low premium demand, means it is a notoriously low-yielding market. Does it make sense?