Milwaukee Art Museum Welcomes Summer with New Exhibitions, Lakeside Fun, and Reopened Spaces
Visitors can explore more art in reopened galleries and enjoy the Museum’s green spaces overlooking Lake Michigan. – Milwaukee, Wis. – May 25, 2021 – The Milwaukee Art Museum is helping usher in summer with a variety of offerings for visitors, including new exhibitions, opportunities to come together on the Museum’s green spaces overlooking Lake Michigan, and newly reopened spaces to explore.communityjournal.net